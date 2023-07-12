After some of the hottest days the world has ever seen, there's no better way to beat the heat than with all-you-can-eat ice cream.
The Annual Guernsey Ice Cream Social is slated for 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Mercer County 4-H Park at 463 North Perry Highway (U.S. Route 19), Coolspring Township.
Tickets will cost $7 for those 11 and over, $5 for kids between the age of 5-10 and free for kids 4 and under. The event will offer vanilla ice cream with chocolate and strawberry toppings.
“We’ve had the ice cream social for over 40 years,’’ said Marlyn Hill, secretary-treasurer of the Mercer Northwest Guernsey Breeders Association. “We hold it to promote Guernsey cows and to have good food, fellowship and fun.’’
While the exact year the event started is unknown, organizers say it started at a picnic during a baseball game.
“The group met at a local park and brought supplies to make their own ice cream,” said Troy Hill, vice president of the Mercer Northwest Guernsey Breeders Association. “People who were watching the game started coming over to get some ice cream of their own. Soon it began turning into the ice cream social as we know it.”
While the most common types of dairy cattle are the Holstein and the Jersey cow, the Guernsey cow holds a unique advantage.
“Guernsey cows produce the highest amount of A2/A2 milk of any other breed,” Troy Hill said.
A2/A2 is a variation of the beta-casein protein in milk. According to the American Guernsey Association, the A2/A2 causes Guernsey milk to have higher amounts of calcium, vitamins C and D and Omega 3 than other milks.
“A2/A2 is also very digestible,” said Hill. “A lot of people who think they are lactose intolerant are actually just allergic to A1/A2.”
The proceeds from the event will go toward children participating in Guernsey breeding through 4-H events at state and national levels.
Proceeds from this event will go towards 4-H children sponsored by the Mercer Northwest Guernsey Breeders Association in Mercer, Crawford, Venango, Warren and Erie counties.
“We focus on our Guernsey youth events,” Troy Hill said, “but we do also sponsor other 4-H youth events and dairy promotion activities.”
