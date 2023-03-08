SHARPSVILLE – It’s important to Mark Benedetto to listen to people.
Running on the Republican ticket for county commissioner, Benedetto said it’s important to be a servant to the community.
“It’s all about people,” Benedetto said. “You can’t be everything to everybody, but you can listen – and I’ll listen.”
Benedetto is one of seven candidates running for three Mercer County commissioners seats.
In the primaries, on May 16, Benedetto will be vying for one of two nominations on the Republican ticket, along with newcomers Ann Coleman, Michael T. Fennell, Bill Finley Jr., Justin Pipp, and Roy (Trey) Wilt. Democratic candidates include incumbent Timothy M. McGonigle, and newcomer James McLusky.
Both Republican incumbents — Scott Boyd and Chairman Matt McConnell — have decided not to seek re-election. Boyd is ending his second term this year, McConnell his third.
Benedetto, 64, lives in Sharpsville, and was born, raised, and has lived in Mercer County his entire life.
Benedetto started in 1981 with the Mercer County Juvenile Probation Department and was eventually appointed chief juvenile probation officer in 1996.
He has also served as the community corrections administrator for the county Intermediate Punishment Program from 2000 until his retirement in 2020.
Benedetto has also served as a driving under the influence instructor for Mercer County’s Alcohol and Highway Safety School since 1994.
Benedetto is used to working with people. Thirty-nine years working with the people in the county, has prepared him for the next step.
“I thought it was a pretty good match to move forward in this political community,” Benedetto said. “I believe it’s time for me to get back into working with people and for people.”
He believes his experience with people in the county will help him in the role of county commissioner.
Benedetto thinks technology is important. He is a determined and innovative strategist utilizing data-driven decision making with specific outcome measures to develop and sustain evidence-based procedures and programs.
During his 39 years working with the county, he managed multiple state and local budgets than included the Department of Human Services Needs Based budget, the Mercer County Juvenile Probation Department’s calendar year budget and the Juvenile Court Judges Commission Grant in Aid. He is familiar with the federal and state reimbursement funding streams and processes.
Benedetto was either the author or co-author, project director, and fiscal manager for many state and local grant initiatives. These initiatives garnered the county more than $6.3 million.
Benedetto has been active with several committees at the state, county and local levels during his tenure with juvenile probation.
Some of the committees he has served include the White House Data-Driven Justice Initiative, the Pennsylvania Governor’s Truancy Advisory Committee, Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Prevention and Diversion Committees, the Executive Committee of the Pennsylvania Council of Chief Juvenile Probation Officers, and the Juvenile Court Judges Juvenile Justice System Enhancement Strategies Leadership Team.
The list is extensive, and he says this proves he has made service an integral part of his career, as evidenced by his success in grant writing and program development.
It is important to Benedetto that, as county commissioner, he would be working with systems and looking at economic development.
“Working to reduce spending,” Benedetto said. “I would work with the risk factors that contribute to the problems.”
He also said he would look at issues involving children and families.
“Family management, community attachment, economic issues, bullying and delinquency crime,” Benedetto said. “We will look at risk factors and utilize programs that are designed to help these issues.
Benedetto said it would be nice to have jobs in the community so the young people in Mercer County would stay.
“It’s important we don’t lose those free-thinking, creative minds,” Benedetto said. “We have this need for continuous infusion of young minds to help us with creativeness. Sometimes we get stuck doing the same thing.”
Benedetto graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1976 and Thiel College in 1980, where he earned a bachelor of arts in Sociology. In 1989, he earned his master’s in the administration of criminal justice from Mercyhurst College.
Since his retirement, he has remained active, serving as vice president of the Shenango Valley Good Samaritans board of directors.
He lives in Sharpsville with his wife Tonya and has four adult children, Mark, Michael, Brittany Muszik, and John, and two grandchildren, Dominic and Franco.
Benedetto plans on running what he calls a “listening tour.”
“I have got to hear what people think and open the door for communication.”
“Sometimes people just need to be listened to and be heard,” Benedetto said.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
