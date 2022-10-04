St. Louis-based financial services firm Benjamin F. Edwards has opened its 91st branch office — and first in Pennsylvania — with its newest location in Hermitage.
The new branch welcomes two new advisers, Joseph Pezzano and Kirk Messett and Senior Registered Financial Client Associate Karen Podralski. Collectively, Pezzano and Messett bring more than 50 years of experience in the financial service industry.
The office is at 2500 Highland Road, Suite 107, Hermitage. Its phone number is 724-308-1045 and toll-free 833-739-2494.
“We take enormous pride in welcoming these new advisors to our ever-growing Edwards family,” said Tad Edwards, chairman and CEO of Benjamin F. Edwards. “We are equally as thrilled in adding a branch to the state of Pennsylvania in the wonderful community of Hermitage.”
Edwards continues to expand its presence across 31 states by adding experienced advisers to its full-service, national wealth-management firm and its registered investment advisor, Edwards Wealth Management.
