HERMITAGE — The access road near Artman Elementary School is expected to undergo improvements later this year, with a contractor now chosen for the project.
At their meeting Wednesday evening, the Hermitage Board of Commissioners awarded the contract for the School Access Drive Multimodal Improvement Project to Combine Construction Inc., which made a bid of $455,584.23.
The project will bring the 400-foot-long school access drive, which leads from the elementary school to North Hermitage Road, up to city standards.
This will include widening the roads and adding sidewalks and ADA-accessible walkways. City crews will maintain the road after the project’s completion.
Hermitage Assistant City Manager Gary Gulla said the city will notify Combine Construction of the awarded contract and hopefully have the project completed within this year’s construction season.
Combine Construction’s bid was one of two bids received for the project. The other bid was submitted by Wilson Excavating and Utility Construction in the amount of $530,678.87.
The majority of the project’s costs are expected to be funded by a multimodal grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, with a 30 percent local match covering the remaining costs.
The local match, which will cover the upfront engineering and design costs, will include the district contributing $37,500 and the land, with the remainder paid by the city.
Aside from the improvements to the school access drive, the drive’s intersection with North Hermitage Road will eventually be developed into a signalized intersection.
The intersection would lead to a vacant field opposite the school district, which is expected to be developed as part of the city’s planned mixed-use town center.
