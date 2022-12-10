grandpa.JPG

Jeff Cattron points out interesting features of a model train display to his grandson, Jonah Mocker, a first-grader at Sharpsville Area Elementary School, during Saturday’s Buhl Model Train Society’s show. The show at the Buhl Club in Sharon ended on Sunday.

Evan McCreary had to walk in back of the model train display at Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City on Saturday.

fixing.jpg

Dave McCreary, a senior at Grove City High School, repairs electric wires on the model train display at Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City on Saturday.

“There’s some wiring that needs fixing,’’ McCreary, a Grove City High School senior, said.

Just like real railroads, model train displays need regular maintenance.

GC display.JPG

The model train display at Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City is large and has different train sizes. This is the show’s 15th year. Its last day is 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

The model train show at the Grove City church began in November, and its last day is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

McCreary is the third generation in his family to catch the model train bug.

“My parents tell me I was two when I got my first set,’’ he said.

His grandfather, Dave McCreary, was on hand this day to run part of the display. After becoming a trustee at the church, he encouraged holding a model train show over multiple days before Christmas.

“It’s been going on for 15 years now,’’ the elder McCreary said.

Lenox.JPG

Sharon resident Tom Rookey and a member of the Buhl Model Train Society, showed off his Lenox ceramic train giftware at the group’s model train show held over the weekend at the Buhl Club in Sharon. Manufacturers of all types like to cash in on the hobby by producing eye-catching products.

This wasn’t the only model train show in Mercer County. Buhl Model Train Society held its two-day show at the Buhl Club in Sharon this past weekend.

A couple dozen displays were erected by individual hobbyists for visitors to see.

tiny display.JPG

The penny in front of this scenic display for a model train set at the Buhl Model Train Society’s exhibit shows how tiny it is. Model trains come in a wide variety of sizes and there are display items available for each size. This one was used with a small N-gauge set.

“We’ve gotten a tremendous response from the public on the show,’’ Jonathan Wichter, the society’s president said.

Both shows are free, but the church asks guests bring food bank items.

luke hedegore Train boy.JPG

Luke Hedegore, 3, of Grove City, watches a model train whizz by at Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City.

Younger children at the shows had the widest eyes as model trains whizzed by. Luke Hedegore, 3, of Grove City was at the church’s train show.

“I like the trains that go fast,’’ Hedegore said.

