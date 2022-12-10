Evan McCreary had to walk in back of the model train display at Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City on Saturday.
“There’s some wiring that needs fixing,’’ McCreary, a Grove City High School senior, said.
Just like real railroads, model train displays need regular maintenance.
The model train show at the Grove City church began in November, and its last day is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
McCreary is the third generation in his family to catch the model train bug.
“My parents tell me I was two when I got my first set,’’ he said.
His grandfather, Dave McCreary, was on hand this day to run part of the display. After becoming a trustee at the church, he encouraged holding a model train show over multiple days before Christmas.
“It’s been going on for 15 years now,’’ the elder McCreary said.
This wasn’t the only model train show in Mercer County. Buhl Model Train Society held its two-day show at the Buhl Club in Sharon this past weekend.
A couple dozen displays were erected by individual hobbyists for visitors to see.
“We’ve gotten a tremendous response from the public on the show,’’ Jonathan Wichter, the society’s president said.
Both shows are free, but the church asks guests bring food bank items.
Younger children at the shows had the widest eyes as model trains whizzed by. Luke Hedegore, 3, of Grove City was at the church’s train show.
“I like the trains that go fast,’’ Hedegore said.
