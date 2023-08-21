LEESBURG – Kids from all over the county came to Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church for the eighth annual touch-a-truck event.
The event allows kids to explore their favorite vehicles. They can sit in the driver’s seat, honk the horns and talk to the owners of these vehicles.
The event featured all kinds of vehicles, from police cars and firetrucks, to Mustangs and Volkswagens, a helicopter and even a $300,000 big rig.
“My kid loves trucks. He’s riding the excavator for the third time today,” said Brandon Lombardo, the father of 2-year-old Owen Lombardo. “I just love the smiles. I’m getting to take pictures and make great memories with him. Owen is riding the excavator for the third time today.”
Harry Crafton, 4, came with his grandma and enjoyed seeing all of the trucks and making new friends.
“I love the big rigs and the rescue dogs,” Crafton said. “I even saw the police but I was a little scared because they arrest the bad guys, but I’m a good guy.”
For Tiffany and Ethan Fowler, it was their first year bringing their daughter Eloise.
“We had a friend recommend this to use so we decided to see what it was about,” said Tiffany. “It’s so fun to see how much she has enjoyed the rescue dogs and the firetruck and the school bus. She is taking it all in.”
Brenda Hartman is a mother of twins Abby and Katie. The family looks forward to coming every year.
“It is a chance for us to have fun and enjoy,” Hartman said. “This year the girls got to see the helicopter land and it was a lot of fun for them.”
Andrew Wilson is one of many people who donate their vehicles for the event. Wilson brought a tractor from his family’s farm.
“We attend this church and we want to help make sure the kids have a great time,” Wilson said. “They also seem to enjoy the tractor so we bring it out every year for them.”
The event organizer Phyllis Smith hopes for the event to continue to bring in families and grow.
“We have one of the largest ones in the country in terms of variety,” Smith said. “We get families that enjoy it so much that they come every year. We want to continue to grow and have people come to enjoy it with us.”
