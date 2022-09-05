HERMITAGE – The threat of rain did not deter several thousand people from showing up for annual Buhl Day festivities.
“We brought umbrellas,” said Sarah Ryser, 31, of Hubbard, Ohio. “We just figured we’d stick it out as long as the kids were willing to.”
The Rysers – Sarah’s husband, Forest, and their two children, Willow, 3 and Colton, 9 months – were all ready for Buhl Day fun as they walked toward the balloon animals.
This was the family’s first time at Buhl Day.
“Our neighbor recommended it to us,” Sarah said. “She just said it’s a nice family event.”
Buhl Day, which recognizes industrialist Frank Buhl and his wife, Julia, is held each year on Labor Day. The first Buhl Day, held in 1915, marked the park's opening.
Traditionally, park officials honor honorees who have made contributions to the community. This year's honorees were former Shenango Valley Urban League CEO Michael Wright, state Rep. Mark Longietti, and Victoria Rivetti "The Storytelling Lady" Lingner.
The event included food trucks, entertainment and — the biggest attraction — Buhl Park itself.
Karen Emmett, co-chair of the Buhl Day Committee, said several families were out for the Buhl Day parade and for the “biggest picnic in the park” Monday for Labor Day, even with the threat of rain.
“I think people will just keep coming and coming even if it rains,” Emmett said. “If it really pours, they’ll be here with umbrellas.”
She said the sprinkling of rain did not dampen the parade at all.
“The parade route was jammed,” Emmett said, estimating that several thousand people came out for Buhl Day. “They’re here to spend the day and enjoy the music. We have several things for the children to do.”
Besides balloon animals, children also were excited for the bounce houses.
Nolan Bauer, 8, West Middlesex, came out for the kids’ activities, but also the food. From gyros to pasta bread bowls, there was something for everyone.
Nolan had his first gyro and loved it. His friend, 10-year-old Jillian McAnallen, said she came for the food.
Nolan’s mother, Ashley Bauer, 36, remembers coming out several years to Buhl Day as a child.
“I remember walking around, and the food,” Ashley said.
Summer Peters, 29, a lifelong area resident who lives in Sharpsville, also remembers coming to Buhl Day as a little girl. She especially remembers the parade, but her favorite part of Buhl Day is the food.
As an adult, Summer brought her two children to Buhl Day with her: Lillian Peters, 9, and Patrick Peters, 3.
Lillian was in the parade as Miss Jefferson Township 2022, wearing her crown and a red, white, and blue festive dress.
“Lillian loves the balloon animals and the Penn State ice cream,” Summer said.
The Peters did not care about possible rain either.
“We would’ve come anyway. We had a back-up plan for her being in the parade,” Summer said, adding that they brought umbrellas.
Summer was also glad that a crowd could be able to gather after worrying about the pandemic for the past two years.
“It’s nice to be somewhat back to normal and gather,” Summer said.
