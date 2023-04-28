SHARON – Bill “Birdman” Drolsbaugh was known for giving back to his community.
“To the lady who couldn’t afford a pair of binoculars, he got her a pair of binoculars. To the vet who needed new boots, he got him boots. There was a veteran who needed a bed mattress, and Bill saw to it that he got a new mattress,” said Reggie Jannetti, Birdman’s friend. “These are only three little examples that I knew of and I only knew him for four years.”
Birdman’s friends and family gathered Thursday evening in River Gardens Park in downtown Sharon to celebrate the unveiling of a memorial kiosk in honor of Drolsbaugh.
The kiosk is full of bright pictures of many different species of birds, since Drolsbaugh was known in the Shenango Valley for being an avid birder and teacher of birding.
“He had so much delight in teaching young Boy Scouts about birds,” Jannetti said.
Drolsbaugh’s sister, Mary Pat Fredericksen, said he passed on his knowledge to everyone he met.
“He’d be walking around WaterFire with his telescope and binoculars and he would stop people,” Fredericksen said. “He would tell them what was going to happen that night in the sky and ask if they wanted to look through the binoculars.”
She said people realized that her brother had a lot to say.
And a lot to give.
Drolsbaugh belonged to the Sharon Beautification Commission and Shenango River Watchers. He volunteered at the VA clinic, WaterFire Sharon, and Allegheny Front Watch. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He also conducted many bird walks in Buhl Park.
“Bill gave a lot of his time back to the community, and he wouldn’t ask for anything in return,” Jannetti said. “He gave to his friends and he gave to his family. He gave to those less fortunate.”
Drolsbaugh died June 8, 2022, of cancer. He was 73.
“He’s a compassionate person. I learned more while he was sick about how he was adored and worshiped throughout the valley,” Fredericksen said. “All these people are coming out of the walls saying, ‘Your brother is the sh–.’”
She said everyone showed her a side of her brother she knew was there, but that she did not know others saw it.
“It humbles me to see this love that I’ve witnessed in the last year that I didn’t know existed for my brother,” she said. “It is such a gift.”
Fredericksen said if her brother saw the memorial today he would be blown away with pride.
“He just wanted love and approval and he got it,” Fredericksen said. “He taught me to smell the roses and look up at the sky. Now I’m looking at birds going, ‘What was that?’”
Jannetti said since Drolsbaugh gave so much to his community, it’s time for the community to give back to him by dedicating the bird kiosk in his name and his memory.
“Bill taught a lot of us about birds and nature during his life and now this kiosk will continue to teach young and old for years to come. I was fortunate that I was his friend.”
The kiosk cost about $5,800 and was sponsored by the Sharon Beautification Commission, Matte Black Graphics LLC, HHSDR Engineers and Architects, Insite Group Inc., Sharon American Legion Post 299, and several individual donors.
A team of three of Drolsbaugh’s friends came up with the design and concept for the kiosk: Jim Mondok, Jannetti, and Kim Springer.
“(Birdman) was always willing to teach people about birding – from bird songs, bird activity, what they look like and their habitat,” Mondok said. “So we’re continuing his legacy by having a few photos and information about birds that could be seen in the park.”
Brian Kepple, president of the Sharon Beautification Commission, said he used to talk to Drolsbaugh weekly on the phone.
“I truly to this day miss talking to Bill. He was always positive. He loved Sharon. He loved the valley. He was a great man,” Kepple said. “Who didn’t love the Birdman?”
