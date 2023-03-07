Two lifelong friends recently celebrated milestone birthdays in grand fashion.
“I’m the oldest, so I can talk as long as I want,” said Johnie M. Bloodsaw, 100, teasing Almeda D. James, 90.
The two Farrell ladies were celebrated by loved ones from near and far last month with a party at The Corinthian Banquet Hall and Event Center in Sharon.
The ballroom was decorated with touches of gold and purple, and guests took home custom handkerchiefs and cups marking the special occasion.
There was also a cookie table, two cakes and “You Know My Name” performed by Bobbie McKenzie, but the two ladies were the center of attention, seated in the center of the main table as friends and family shared expressions of love.
“Both of these young ladies are my family,” said Farrell Mayor Kim Doss, who is related to both women.
Doss presented the women with proclamations on behalf of the city of Farrell, citing Mrs. James’ five children, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Mrs. James is active with her church, Second Baptist in Farrell, where Mrs. Bloodsaw is also a member.
Mrs. James worked for many years as a surgical technician at Sharon Regional Medical Center and loves bowling, Doss said.
Mrs. Bloodsaw, a homemaker, has two children, and Doss recalled their families attending church together over the years.
Stella Butler, who’s known Mrs. Bloodsaw all of Butler’s life, said 100 years is a blessing.
Mrs. Bloodsaw was also Butler’s Sunday school teacher, and she learned a lot from her. The folks at church miss her, as some health issues have kept her close to home.
“She’s still my teacher. I call her once or twice a week,” Butler said.
Mrs. Bloodsaw told the crowd that she is thankful for friends and family, her church and God.
“I thank God for each and every one of you that are here,” she said. “I thank God for letting me be here.”
Mrs. James said she loved everyone at the celebration and hopes that God continues to bless them.
After the speeches, the two ladies were all smiles as party-goers lined up to wish them well.
“My mom is the socialite,” Marcie James said after the party.
Marcie James, who lives in West Des Moines, Iowa, said she and her family are so grateful for the wonderful party; guests continue to reach out to say they enjoyed celebrating the two ladies.
Mrs. James was born in Mobile, Ala., and her came to Farrell in the 1940s in search of a better life.
“It was a booming town,” Marcie James said of the business climate, including the steel mills.
Those “booming” mills helped support other businesses. Mrs. James’ grandfather, Calvin Williams, ran a dry-cleaning business on Lee Avenue in Farrell called Cal’s Cleaners.
She was married for 67 years to the late Alfonso “Rudy” James, who was the first Black team captain of Farrell High School’s basketball team, Marcie James said.
Her mother was both a homemaker and surgical technician in the emergency room.
“She was good at it. They loved her,” Marcie James said.
Her mother enjoys attending her grandchildren’s events and is in the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame.
She has taught her children to be themselves, and she is always wanting to help others and share what she has.
“She is so compassionate. She finds the good in no matter who it is,” Marcie James said.
Mrs. Bloodsaw’s son Bill said that the two ladies were also honored at church, which is only one year older than Mrs. Bloodsaw.
She was married for 42 years to the late William Bloodsaw Sr.; their other son is Michael, and Mrs. James is his godmother.
Bloodsaw, who lives with his mother, said that she is relatively good health. He describes her as “feisty and friendly.”
Her parents died when she was seven; family members helped to raise her, and they taught her well, he said.
Mrs. Bloodsaw enjoys watching “Gunsmoke,” “Perry Mason,” “Blue Bloods” and “Judge Judy,” and she loved the party.
“She had a ball,” Bloodsaw said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.