BIRTHS
Lyla Mae Linton
A daughter, Lyla Mae Linton, was born on July 25, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Ali and Cameron Linton, Hermitage. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.
She has one sister, Sophie Linton, 18 months old.
Her grandparents are Joe and Veronica Izzo, Hermitage, and Tom and Michelle Linton, Hermitage.
Carson Joseph Bellamy Fiorita
A son, Carson Joseph Bellamy Fiorita, was born on July 25, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Brittney and Jesse Fiorita, Farrell. He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces.
His siblings are Alaska Fiorita, 12, and Memphis Fiorita, 3.
His grandparents are Edward and Cathy Wetmore, Pittsburgh; Pattie and Rob Ekis, Farrell; and Robert Fiorita and Cindy Lawrence, Pittsburgh.
Royallty King
A daughter, Royallty King, was born on July 26, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Rebeka King, Mercer. She weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces.
Her grandparents are Raquel King and Ronald Ulmer, Mercer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.