SHARON – In organizations, the top person is often called chairman.
But as head of the Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival at First Presbyterian Church in Sharon, Lynn Pyle prefers another title.
“I like to think of myself as a facilitator,’’ Pyle said.
This Sunday, the church is celebrating its 15th annual production of the festival. The musical theatrical performance is typically held 12 days after Christmas – in the belief that’s how long it took after the birth of Jesus for the three wise men, also known as the magi, to travel to Bethlehem.
But the date of the festival isn’t as important as what it represents, Pyle said.
It also recognizes the baptism of Jesus and his first miracle, transforming water into wine at a wedding.
The combined three events are known as the Epiphany.
In all there are over 70 in the production, Pyle said.
“Because of COVID, over the past three years we were unable to present a large performance,’’ she said. “But this year we’re building it back up.’’
In addition to First Presbyterian choir members, other church choirs are participating. Also, Shenango Valley Chorale and its Shenango Valley Chorale Madrigal Singers are participating.
“There will be plenty of musicians, too,’’ Pyle said.
The festival begins when a yule fairy brings a lighted candle into the darkened church symbolizing the coming of light into a darkened world. and the tale of the Epiphany begins.
A 30-minute prelude for the festival starts 3:30 p.m. Sunday with the production to begin at 4 p.m. There is no cost, but donations are welcome. First Presbyterian Church is at 600 E. State St., Sharon.
