SHARPSVILLE — Officials plan to award bids for Sharpsville’s garbage services Wednesday at the borough’s council meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for noon in the municipal building at 1 S. Walnut St., Sharpsville.
Borough council is expected to open, then award the bids. The special meeting was scheduled by council at its monthly meeting Wednesday evening.
The borough has received bids from Tri-County, Waste Management and Republic Services. Sharpsville Manager Ken Robertson said additional bidders could submit proposals up until the meeting, although that is unlikely.
Tri-County provides the borough’s garbage services, having served Sharpsville since 2013.
The borough awarded the Tri-County contract in 2018 and it is set to expire at the end of August, which is why council had to arrange for a special meeting next week, Robertson said.
