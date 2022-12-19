MERCER – Scott Boyd doesn’t want to say he’s getting old, but he’s getting to the point where he wants to slow down and spend more time with his family.
Boyd, a Republican who will be 68 when his term as a Mercer County commissioner ends a year from now, is in his second term.
“There may be something else I want to do beyond this as far as taking a more active role in my community and in my church,” Boyd said. “I don’t want to say I’m quitting. I’m just re-directing.
Boyd lives in New Vernon Township with his wife, Donna. The couple have two married daughters and six grandchildren.
“There are other people who are capable who are interested in running,” Boyd said. “I’ll just try to stay as active as I have been and do everything I can to leave the county in good hands.”
Boyd said he has enjoyed serving as county commissioner and still has another year to go.
“I think we’ve made really wise decisions over the seven years that I’ve been here,” Boyd said. “I feel like there’s so much more to do. So many more things I want to see come to fruition before I leave.
One very big step Boyd is proud of taking is setting up broadband internet access for unserved or underserved areas in the county.
“This came about during a very difficult time of COVID,” Boyd said. “We had to get through that hurdle and that really interrupted a lot of the flow that would happen in the county and I think we recovered very well.”
Boyd is confident that the future of Mercer County is brighter than it has been in many years.
“We have more jobs than we have people who can work,” Boyd said. “Of course we have a lot of things that still need to be addressed, such as the opioid issue.”
He said there is a lot more work to do that he is sure will not be completed by the time he leaves office.
“I’m sure I’ll miss it. I find it very challenging and I enjoy it,” Boyd said. “But sometimes it’s time to move on and give other people the chance to put their feet into it and offer some solutions too.”
Boyd said he looks forward to the future.
“I’m sure I won’t be putting my feet up,” Boyd said. “I’ll be busy doing a variety of things.”
