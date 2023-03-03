A Pittsburgh-based company has secured a $1.7 million state loan to buy and renovate what had been an empty former railcar plant in Hempfield Township.
The investment is expected to create 22 full-time jobs and retain 51 other employees.
On Thursday, the state Department of Community and Economic Development said By-Product Industries was given the 15-year loan at 1.5 percent interest. The loan comes from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.
BPI has been operating at the former 250,000-square-foot Trinity Industries plant for a year. The loan also lets the company buy the 20,000-square-foot office at 100 York St. in Greenville.
Trinity Industries produced railcars at the plant before it closed in 2000.
“Investments in projects that seek to expand opportunities and support good, family-sustaining careers here in Mercer County are crucial, and I am thankful to see this happen with the district I am so honored to serve,’’ state Rep. Parke Wentling, R-7th, Hempfield Township, said in a news release.
BPI processes non-hazardous mineral by-products into materials used in steel production and other industries requiring refractory materials capable of withstanding high temperatures.
Examples include types of silicon, aluminum and magnesium. A major use of the materials is to line furnaces and kilns used to make steel, ceramics, glass and brick.
A BPI spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached. The company lists multiple Western Pennsylvania sites including a 400,000-square-foot plant in New Castle. It also has factories in Muskogee, Okla., and Bessemer, Ala.
Each year BPI ships over 100,000 tons of finished product, the company’s website said.
Penn-Northwest Development Corp., Mercer County’s lead economic-development agency, has been working on the project for nearly two years, said Rod Wilt, Penn-Northwest’s CEO.
“They take scrap materials from manufacturers and use big crushing machines to break them up to get the desired materials and then ship them out,’’ Wilt said. “These are super, super nice people.’’
