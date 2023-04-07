HERMITAGE — An upcoming event, organized by the Shenango Valley Urban League, aims to benefit business owners and potential employees while initiating a conversation on diversity, equity and inclusion.
The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Breakfast and Career Fair will be making its debut later this month, featuring a breakfast with multiple speakers followed by a career fair for job applicants.
The breakfast will be from 7:30 to 10 a.m. April 21 at Avalon at Buhl Park, 1030 Forker Blvd., Hermitage. The career fair will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the nearby Buhl Park Casino, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage.
Although the urban league traditionally hosts an anniversary banquet, officials wanted to do something different this year, which led to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Breakfast and Career Fair, said Dr. Erin Houston, Shenango Valley Urban League President and CEO.
"This is an important conversation to have in our home and workplaces," Houston said. "This is an event you don't want to miss."
The keynote speaker for the breakfast will be Celeste Warren, vice president of Merck's Global Diversity and Inclusion Center of Excellence.
Warren — who now works with Merck's global leaders and has received multiple awards, including Black Enterprise's "Top Executives in Global Diversity and Inclusion" and Savoy Magazine's "Most Influential Women in Corporate America" — has a local connection.
Warren is a Farrell native, and her father was Russell C. Phillips — the Farrell Area School District's first Black principal, who served at Farrell High School.
"She responded to us, and we're excited and looking forward to hearing her talk on this topic," Houston said of Warren.
The event also will feature a diversity, equity and inclusion discussion panel — featuring Dr. Angelica Perez-Johnston, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Community College of Allegheny County; Lisa Nicole Smith, director of the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Access, and Social Justice Center, Allegheny College; and Dr. Anthony Jones, chief diversity officer, Slippery Rock University.
Houston will serve as the panel moderator, and said the event will be informative both for business owners looking to apply some of the event's concepts to their workplaces, and for community members who simply want to listen to the experts.
"They're going to talk about how to become a diversity ambassador yourself, how can you exhibit acceptance of people who are different than yourself, and what ways can you be inclusive and a safe space to have that conversation," Houston said of the panelists.
Spaces are still available for businesses who want to participate in the career fair. The form for businesses to fill out can be found at the website under the "Events" tab, and can be emailed or mailed to the urban league, Houston said.
If this event proves successful, Houston said urban league officials were interested in making the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Breakfast and Career Fair an annual event.
Tickets for the breakfast are $50, while the career fair is free to job seekers. For tickets, visit www.svurbanleague.org or call 724-981-5310.
