An accident about 3:30 p.m. Friday along Shenango Avenue in Sharon damaged a utility pole, leaving hundreds, including The Herald, without electricity.
Sharon fire Chief Robert Fiscus said a Sereday's dump truck became caught in some power lines, which resulted in the accident.
Aside from the truck, which appeared to be going northbound at the time of the accident, a southbound SUV was caught right next to the truck underneath the downed wires.
Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles for about an hour, until PennPower could shut off the power.
The SUV was able to be driven away, while the dump truck driver had to leave his vehicle underneath the downed pole around 4:20 p.m.
Fiscus said the dump truck driver was checked by EMS on the scene, but he was unaware of any other injuries.
Sharon police and fire departments, along with PennPower and McGonigle Ambulance responded to the scene.
Fiscus said he was aware of a "localized" power outage due to the accident, although it was uncertain how widespread the outage was.
