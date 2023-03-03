Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Windy with rain and some snow mixing in overnight. Thunder possible. Low 34F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Windy with rain and some snow mixing in overnight. Thunder possible. Low 34F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%.