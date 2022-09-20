DELAWARE TOWNSHIP – Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has identified two adults and their three young children have been identified as those who perished Friday in the Delaware Township farmhouse fire.
Those killed in the fire were:
• Elizabeth Seltzer, 33, mother of the three children.
• Jordan Seltzer, a 1-year-old boy.
• Ainsley Seltzer, a 3-year-old girl
• Paisley Seltzer, a 6-year-old girl
• The adult male discovered is believed to be the father of the 3 children. But Libonati declined to release his name until forensic results confirm the identity. The two adults were divorced at the time of the blaze, Libonati said.
Search teams discovered the remains of Paisley Seltzer this morning, he said.
The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined and continues to be under investigation by state police, Libonati said.
This is a developing story. The Herald will release more information as it becomes available, with additional information Wednesday in the print newspaper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.