HERMITAGE — When Dr. Michael Cowher decided he wanted to practice medicine, he was eyeing a career in primary care.
The New Castle native learned more about different kinds of surgeries and eventually grew to enjoy interacting with cancer patients and helping them.
As a general surgery resident, he had just under three months to learn about breast surgery.
"And I survived that," he said, laughing.
Cowher now works as a breast surgeon with Magee-Womens Surgical Associates, which has offices in Hermitage, New Castle and Cranberry Township.
As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, he was the guest speaker during the Oct. 12 meeting of the Mercer County Breast Cancer Support Group.
The group meets at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at UPMC Specialty Care, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
Cowher's Hermitage location is at the Specialty Care center, so he was already familiar to a few group members who watched his presentation about surgery, clinical trials and breast health.
Breast cancer is one of the more curable forms of cancer, said Cowher, who was mentored by Dr. Tom Julian, another surgeon from New Castle.
There are more medical school requirements for breast surgeons compared to general, and a breast surgeon can care for most breast issues.
Breast cancer cases have gone up because more women are being screened, but those numbers have stabilized in recent years, perhaps because there is more information about risk factors, Cowher said.
Some common risk factors for breast cancer include: age, being overweight, having dense breast tissue, starting menstruation at a young age, late menopause, and drinking or smoking.
Protective factors for a lower risk include: pregnancy, breastfeeding and physical activity.
It's unknown whether the risk goes up with outside factors like consumption of soy or red meat and secondhand smoke, he said.
He also addressed some false information he's heard about breast cancer, saying that having an abortion or tubal ligation or using caffeine, hair dye, electric blankets and breast implants do not increase the risk.
And breast cancer screening remains controversial in some circles in terms of benefits versus risks, but most medical organizations recommend that women get their first mammogram at age 40, Cowher said.
Mammograms are the best breast cancer screening tools, and the science surrounding breast health is constantly changing.
For example, the Society of Breast Imaging recommends that women get a mammogram before a COVID-19 vaccine, or wait four to six weeks after the vaccine to have the mammogram done.
The vaccine can stimulate the lymph nodes in a way that is similar to lymph nodes that are impacted by breast cancer, he said.
Depending on mammogram results, further testing might be needed, like a biopsy or an MRI.
If the diagnosis is breast cancer, doctors look for biomarkers to see if the cancer is hormone-positive. That kind of breast cancer is typically easy to treat.
"Herceptin is a smart bomb," he said of the anticancer drug.
Cowher loves the challenge of finding new information about breast health, noting that his goal for the patient is to avoid as much surgery as possible.
He explained some surgical options for breast cancer patients: lumpectomy, several different kinds mastectomies, and a radioactive seed that is implanted into abnormal breast tissue to mark its location.
Removal of some or all of the breast tissue can help reduce the risk of the cancer returning. Treatment plans could include chemotherapy, radiation or anti-hormone therapy.
The type of surgery is determined by the type of breast cancer, evaluating how recovery and potential complications could go, Cowher said.
He shared that UPMC has nearly 50 clinical trials related to breast cancer. The results help improve breast cancer screening and treatment tools.
There's also the National Cancer Institute — its funding is on the decline because it hasn't accounted for inflation; the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network accepts donations for clinical trials; the Breast Cancer Social Media community is a good virtual resource; and the Young Survival Coalition supports younger breast cancer patients.
"There's not as much out there for those women," Cowher said.
He is hopeful that before he retires, there will be a blood marker test to check for the likelihood of a patient's breast cancer returning.
He can't take away someone's fear of recurrence, but he can encourage the importance of funding that kind of research.
"That really is, for a survivors' group, the holy grail," Cowher said of knowing whether the disease will come back.
