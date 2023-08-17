JAMESTOWN — As onlookers watched from the beach, a “victim” treading the water waved his hands and shouted for help — causing a Newfoundland dog to quickly hop into the water.
With a rope clenched between its teeth, the Newfoundland pulled a life preserver to the man, then steadily pulled the man back to the safety of dry land, eliciting cheers and praise from those gathered on the beach.
Although the man calling for help wasn’t actually in any danger, the Newfoundland performed its role as expected — just one of the many “rescues” carried out as part of the 35th Annual Water Test, which was held from Aug. 11 through Aug. 13 at Pymatuning State Park in Jamestown.
Organized by the Penn-Ohio Newfoundland Club Inc., the water test put Newfoundlands through a series of challenges as they tried to attain Water Dog, Water Rescue Dog and Water Dog Excellent titles recognized by the Newfoundland Dog Club of America.
This latest series of tests had about 20 Newfoundlands participate each day, said Tammy Brown, water test chairperson for the Penn-Ohio Newfoundland Club, Inc., which has hosted their water tests at Pymatuning State Park since the club’s founding.
Tests ranged from bringing a life preserver to someone calling for help to jumping out of boats after people pretending to fall overboard.
“The Newfoundlands were bred for this,” Brown said.
Native to Newfoundland, Canada, Newfoundland dogs have historically been used in a variety of water-related roles, such as serving on fishing and Coast Guard vessels in case a rescue was necessary, Brown said.
Other historical connections include a Newfoundland that was brought along during the Lewis and Clark explorations, pulling Red Cross wagons and helping deliver mail in Newfoundland, and a legend that a Newfoundland helped guide a lifeboat to rescuers after the sinking of the Titanic, according to information from the Penn-Ohio Newfoundland Club.
While Newfoundland dogs do have much history surrounding their abilities, people should also have a full understanding of the breed before adopting their own, said Joyce Butler, president of the Penn-Ohio Newfoundland Club.
Newfoundlands can grow to more than 100 pounds over the course of several months, compared to the small, fluffy puppies they start out as, Butler said.
And as the owner of Newfoundlands herself, Butler said she can attest to the breed’s innate need to swim, often jumping into her family’s pool at least once a day.
However, Newfoundlands have a good temperament around people and other dogs, and Butler said the dogs’ traits make them very attentive of people who may be at risk around a swimming pool or body of water.
“These dogs can tell if someone’s not a good swimmer, even if the person is walking on dry land, so the dog will automatically get up close to that person and stick around them,” Butler said.
“If a kid were to fall in the water while we were doing these tests, there’d be a dog in the water after them before we could even react,” she said.
The club’s next test will be the draft test on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 at Berlin Center near Canfield, Ohio.
Brown said more information is available at the Newfoundland Dog Club of America’s website at ncanewfs.org, and the Penn-Ohio Newfoundland Club’s website at ponc.org.
