VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Brookfield man died early Saturday morning after his SUV crashed in Vernon Township, Trumbull County.
Justin Mosora, 23, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene, according to a news release issued by the Warren post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The one-vehicle crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on state Route 88 west of Orangeville Kinsman Road.
Mosora was heading west when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch then rolled over.
He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, police said.
The Trumbull County Sheriff Department, Vernon Township Fire Department and the Johnston Township Fire Department assisted.
