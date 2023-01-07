police clip art

VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Brookfield man died early Saturday morning after his SUV crashed in Vernon Township, Trumbull County.

Justin Mosora, 23, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene, according to a news release issued by the Warren post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on state Route 88 west of Orangeville Kinsman Road.

Mosora was heading west when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch then rolled over.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, police said.

The Trumbull County Sheriff Department, Vernon Township Fire Department and the Johnston Township Fire Department assisted.

