HERMITAGE — After an initial cancellation due to weather, the Buhl Community Concert Band will finally have a chance to perform at Buhl Park this week.
The performance, which is part of Buhl Park’s free-to-the-public “Summer Concert” series, will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the park Performing Arts Center.
The band’s performance was originally scheduled for June 15, which would have commemorated June 14, 2006 — the Summer Concert series’ first Wednesday performance, and the first performance for the Buhl Community Concert Band.
However, that concert earlier this year was cancelled after temperatures rose to about 106 degrees, posing potential health risks for people in attendance.
“It would not have been good for both sides, the band members and the people in the audience,” band Director Judy Mindicino said.
The concert was eventually rescheduled for this Wednesday, with the weather expected to be “perfect,” she said.
In the meantime since the original concert date was cancelled, the Buhl Community Concert Band’s members have found other opportunities to keep themselves busy.
Some of the band’s members are also members of the Mercer Community Concert Band, while others are also members of the Lawrence County Concert Band, Mindicino said.
The Buhl Community Concert Band also got together to perform in July at the Greenville Riverside Park’s “Music Monday” concert, which featured much of the same music for their planned Buhl Park performance.
“The park was lovely and we had a great response from the audience,” Mindicino said, adding that there were about two hundred people in attendance.
The band’s performance will include a variety of patriotic and upbeat pieces, such as “Florentiner March,” “Circus March,” “Sound of Music,” “The Thunderer March” and “Summertime,” all of which were played at the band’s first performance in 2006.
Other pieces include patriotic music such as the “Armed Forces Salute,” when the band will recognize any veterans present, and upbeat pieces such as “Instant Swing Concert” and “Take the A-Train.”
A new dance pad installed at the Performing Arts Center earlier this year will be available if anyone in the audience wants to hop out of their seats and dance, Mindicino said.
“My understanding is that the new dance floor has been a huge success for the other concerts,” she said.
