HERMITAGE – Each year the Buhl Day Committee comes together with the community on Labor Day to remember Frank and Julia Buhl.
One of the ways the committee honors and remembers the industrialist and his wife is to annually honor three area residents emulates the Buhls’ spirit of stewardship and philanthropy.
This year the committee has selected Jim Bombeck, Drew Palisin, and Susan and Bob Piccirilli, as this year’s honored guests for their hours of giving to the community.
Buhl Day’s roots trace back more than 100 years, to its start in 1915, to commemorate the opening of Buhl Farm Park. The event has been held consistently each year since the early 1980s.
The 42nd annual Buhl Day will be held on Monday, Sept. 4, Labor Day, and will include many activities, kicking off with a morning 5K race and Buhl Day Parade, which travels along State Street and into the park, culminating with a day of food and entertainment.
Organizers will hold other events — including golf tournaments and a fishing derby — on Saturday, Sept. 2, in the run-up to Buhl Day.
The committee will announce more information on Bombeck, Palisin, and the Piccirillis, who will be honored at the Buhl Day celebration, also known as the “largest picnic in the park.”
