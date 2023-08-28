“Kindness is hard to keep. When I get some, I give it back.”
Drew Palisin saw those words outside a church in Indiana, and they changed his outlook on life.
Palisin grew up in Farrell, where he graduated in 1966. He then went to Youngstown State University, where he earned a degree in business administration.
For most of Palisin’s life, he worked in sales or advertising. Through these years he gained a skill of making people feel special.
That skill, and a dedication to service, is bearing fruiit. Palisin is among Monday’s Buhl Day honored guests.
“I always felt that everything starts with a smile. When you give someone a smile, maybe you’ll get one back,” Palisin said. “Maybe someone is having a bad day and you can make them feel important. That is just part of my M.O.”
When it came time for Palisin to retire, he knew that wasn’t possible — he had to find things to keep him active and involved in the community.
He found a variety of ways to keep busy. He volunteered at the Farrell hospital, now UPMC Horizon hospital, at a golf course and continued to work in sales.
“When I was working at the hospital I gained a bit of a following. I would zip them in the wheelchair and make them feel good. I know that when someone is at the hospital, they don’t want to be there,” Palisin said. “I try to make everyone feel important, because they are. It doesn’t matter if they are Black or white or whatever. I just try to be me.”
He has since moved on from the hospital, but he still works at the golf course. He describes it as his dream job.
“I can talk to 200 people a day and ask them how they are and see where they’re at,” Palisin said. “It can get a little draining after a long day but as long as I can get home and watch Jeopardy, I’m good.”
Palisin learned he was being honored while sitting in his driveway shirtless. He initially thought they were coming to see his wife. Palisin said he couldn’t believe it when he learned they were there for him.
He accepted the honor for his parents, knowing it would be important to them.
“I was very surprised, very blessed and very honored to learn I was even in the running for something like this,” Palisin said. “I think of all the people that are Buhl honorees that I looked up to. To be one of them and have my name added to the list is very humbling.”
Palisin will be with his wife, Beth, and at least two of his four children.
