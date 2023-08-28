“You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself.”
— Luke 10:27.
Three years ago, as the COVID pandemic raged, Jim Bombeck saw a need, so he started a “Good Samaritan” Facebook page.
The page is designed for members who need something to ask their community. People can ask for food, rides, help paying their bills and more.
“I realized at some point during the pandemic that there were more people who needed help then I had ever seen in my lifetime. I thought there has to be a way I could help,” Bombeck said. “I went to bed and I said a prayer for the Lord to help me figure out a way. I woke up with two thoughts in my head, One was the story Good Samaritan from Luke 10 and the other was social media.”
That act of emulating Jesus Christ is one of the reasons Bombeck will be recognized as a Buhl Day honored guest Monday on Labor Day during events at the park.
From there Bombeck— a Sharpsville-area native and Youngstown State University graduate who now works at the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce as director of membership — read the Bible story and realized he received help from another person. He put the pieces together and created a Facebook page where people could receive help from another.
The Facebook page started out small, with just Bombeck and his three family members. Then it grew to 10, then 100.
“I remember thinking at that point ‘wow we have 100 people who are to help people,’” he said.
Quickly that 100 became 500 and 500 became 1,000.
“I was astonished at 1,000. It went from one idea in my head from God to 1,000 people,” Bombeck said.
The Facebook page now sits at over 12,300 followers.
A year and a half ago the page took it a step further. It formed a board and filed as a non-profit organization. They differ from most nonprofits in Pennsylvania as it has no monetary restrictions.
This means no matter how much or little a person in need earns, they can still receive the needed help.
Bombeck was ecstatic to learn about the Buhl Day honor.
“I had two women come to my pool, it was my wife’s cousin and her friend, they had a camera and a letter advising me that I had been nominated and they were hoping I would accept,” Bombeck said. “It was really a moot point. I mean, how could you not accept such an amazing honor?”
He will be supported by his wife, Jan, and son, Elija. Bombeck’s brother and father will also be attending. His daughter, Alyse, would be there, but she is getting married Saturday and will be on her honeymoon.
“It is humbling for me because this was God’s idea and it feels like other people do most of the work,” Bombeck said. “So it’s really humbling for me.”
