HERMITAGE – Michael Wright knows what it’s like to need help.
In 1982, with an infant son, he had lost his job at a trucking company, which put him on unemployment and food stamps. The food stamps were not a big help. He waited in line and received a grocery bag full of food from Greater Mount Zion Church.
“I was a good person with a college degree standing in a food line,” Wright said. “If it could happen to me, it could happen to anybody. And that’s how I viewed life going forward.”
That’s why his passion ever since has been helping people. He wants to give back.
“You just try to help where you can and that’s the way I’ve always been,” Wright said.
Wright, 69, is a 2022 Buhl Day honored guest. He will be recognized Sept. 5 during the annual Buhl Day festivities at Buhl Park in Hermitage.
“I’m honored,” Wright said. “I appreciate that recognition, but there’s probably some other people out there who are more deserving.”
After a year of being on unemployment in 1983, Wright saw a "Help Wanted" ad in The Herald. He applied for and got the job as executive director of the then-new Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County. He was in that position for 22 years. After that, he served as president and CEO of the Shenango Valley Urban League for 10 years until retiring in 2015.
Over the years, he has served on several boards including the Mercer County Area on Aging, Laurel Technical Institute, The Shenango Valley Urban League, FEMA board of Mercer County and the State Purchase Food Board of Mercer County.
He is a Farrell city council member, serves on the Community Library of Shenango Valley board and the Mercer County COVID task force.
Wright said he joined the COVID task force to make sure the minority population was being addressed.
“I was concerned because I felt it was important,” Wright said. “I wanted to educate African Americans on the vaccine. Education and information makes a difference.”
And Wright wants to make a difference with people.
“You’ve got to have good people that have a heart for the city and really care about people,” Wright said. “That’s my real concern, I care about people.”
Wright lives in Farrell with his wife of 46 years, Rosalyn. The couple has two sons, a grandson and three granddaughters.
He is also a member of Redeemed Sanctuary Church, where he serves as pastor’s adjutant, and became the first appointed elder of the church in 2020. He is also the director of the Redeemed Sanctuary choir.
Wright’s father told him something he will always remember and he passed it onto his sons.
“If you keep your name clean, people will respect you because you have a good name,” Wright said. “Because they know you for doing things that are right.”
PROFILES OF this year's other two honored guests – Victoria Lingner and Mark Longietti – will appear in future editions of The Herald.
