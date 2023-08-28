Just about everyone in the Sharpsville area has probably met the Piccirillis. Bob and Susan have worked in virtually every aspect of the community.
That volunteer service is not going unrecognized — the Piccirillis will be among the Buhl Day honored guests as part of the annual celebration on Monday.
Bob was born in the Sharpsville area and lived there his entire life. His father served as president of the school board.
“It’s where I got the knack of things,” Bob said. “You grow up around it, and you want to help in the community too.”
He has a hand in many aspects of the community as a 33-year member of Sharpsville Borough Council, current treasurer of the service club, booster club and Prince of Peace Center.
He is on the board for United Way of Mercer County, St. Rose/St. Mary’s cemetery and the GospelWilderness Ministries. He even finds time to run a golf league with 70 members.
“I am most proud of going a number of years without raising taxes at all. Maintaining the town has been important too,” Bob said. “Another proud accomplishment with the United Way board is the partnership with the Imagination Library with Dolly Parton. This allows for more than 1,000 kids to receive books.”
His wife, Susan, has her own long record of service. She works for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where she is the manager of the transplant program.
When she is not working, Susan is busy in the community, specifically with her passion project as founder and vice president of the Area Community Theatre of Sharpsville. She is also a cantor for two churches and a past president or board member of the Shenango Valley Chorale, the Prince of Peace Center and United Way of Mercer County.
Susan began her service with ACTS in 2011 in her living room. She was with other members of the Chorale, when they decided there needed to be a performing arts troupe. Susan and another member stepped up and founded ACTS.
The group spent years on the third floor of the Pierce Opera House in Sharpsville and traveled to other locations before finally finding its own place — the former Sacred Heart Church in Sharon — during the pandemic.
“To me the most important part of my life is art and culture,” Susan said. “It is so important that we are helping to bring culture to the community.”
The theater holds three to five shows every year. Its next show will be Pippin, Oct. 13-22.
Susan was born in Ephrata, Pa., near Harrisburg. She went to college at Youngstown State and never returned home. She worked at a few places before going to Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
That’s where Bob and Susan met. On Susan’s 30th birthday, her friend bought her a billboard to celebrate.
Bob was set up on a date with Susan, and one of the first things he said was, “You’re the billboard girl.”
They have been married for 29 years.
The Piccirillis learned they were being honored at Buhl Day while sitting outside at their fireplace. Two people from the committee arrived to take their pictures and explained the recognition to them.
Bob said the honor was secondary to their service efforts.
“You don’t do these things to be recognized. It is about continuing to help the community,” Bob said. “It’s an honor and we thank them for recognizing us, but we don’t do it for that reason.”
Susan became teary eyed as she described what the honored guest recognition has meant to her.
“We’ve been humbled already. All the people who have sent us texts and cards thanking us have just made us feel amazing,” Susan said. “His 97-year-old mother is coming to the ceremony. My 87- and 91-year old parents are being driven here by my sister. They’re just so proud, so are our kids.”
The Piccirillis said they hope to inspire others to give back to their communities too.
“Find something that you love and you’re passionate about,” Susan said. “If you truly have that passion you can always find time for it.”
The Piccirillis will be two of four people honored at Buhl Day. The event will be at Buhl Park on Labor Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.