HERMITAGE — The annual Buhl Day Parade will return Monday morning, causing a series of road closures throughout Hermitage and Sharon.
The parade will begin at the Hermitage Towne Plaza, then travel west on East State Street in Hermitage to Buhl Boulevard in Sharon. From there, the parade will travel north into Buhl Park, according to a press release from the Hermitage Police Department.
Road closures are scheduled to begin at about 9 a.m. Monday.
East State Street will be closed at the intersection of Dutch Lane and Maple Lane to Buhl Boulevard. Affected areas will include all side streets between these two points, as well as all areas between Highland Road and the Shenango Valley Freeway.
There will be limited access to the Hermitage Towne Plaza. The annual 5k run will start at 9:15 a.m., preceding the start of the parade at 9:30 a.m.
All affected roads will reopen at approximately 11:30 a.m.
