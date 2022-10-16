FARRELL — As he demonstrated his model train layout, a Lionel O-gauge scale with multiple tracks, a downtown area and a mountain, Farrell resident Ken Rogers pointed out how some items may be valuable, but they started out as toys — his toys.
“These were toys I played with when I was a kid, I just held onto them over the years,” Rogers said.
It’s a hobby that Rogers, and the other members of the Buhl Model Train Society, hope to introduce to a wider audience, specifically a younger audience that can continue the hobby for years to come.
The society, named because it started out organizing train shows at the Buhl Community Recreation Center in Sharon, currently has about 30 members — most of whom tend to be older than younger.
Rogers, who serves as the society’s set-up specialist, will be 82 years old soon, while members Tim Schultz and Chair Jonathan Wichter are 35 and 45, respectively.
“It’s something that we’d like to introduce more people to, especially younger people,” Wichter said.
Model railroading often turns hobbyists into historians, since understand the hobby can lead to a multi-avenue approach to history — from studying real-life railroads to the history of toy manufacturers and the Mercer County area’s history with railroads.
Some older model train cars even say “Sharon” or “GATX,” a railcar manufacturing company with a former location near Sharon, Rogers said.
“There were train tracks all over this area,” Rogers said.
However, the society hopes to emphasize for potential new members is that historical accuracy regarding trains and layouts is not a requirement.
“There are some guys who will do a layout of a southern Pittsburgh railroad from 1943 through 1946, and they don’t care about anything outside of that,” Wichter said. “That’s not what we’re like at all.”
In some cases, the society’s members will incorporate elements into their train layouts both for humorous effect and to catch the attention of younger viewers.
Schultz said he sometimes places Gundam or Transformers figures throughout his displays, making it seem like a giant robot battle is raging alongside the smaller-scale trains.
For another project, Schultz made a video using sound bites from the “Scooby Doo” cartoon set against a toy Mystery Machine investigating a spooky-themed train.
“It may not be historically accurate, but it’s something that gets kids excited when they see it at a train show. That’s what we want,” Schultz said.
Aside from the society’s efforts, the model train hobby itself is, in many ways, changing to meet the interests of modern hobbyists.
Traditional model trains are still available under a variety of scales and brands, but the Lego train brand has grown immensely over the years, attracting railroad enthusiasts, Lego fans and children alike.
Videos of expansive or creative Lego train layouts have proven especially popular online, which helps spread the hobby even further, Wichter said.
“Really, the sky’s the limit when it comes to a kid’s imagination,” Wichter said.
Model trains are also incorporating much more technology than what people may normally associate with the hobby.
Schultz said there is an app that allows him to control a model train using his phone, which could appeal to people interested in programming.
The rise of 3D printers has even allowed some people to make their own pieces for layouts, from scenery to train cargo, at a much cheaper price than what traditional model train manufacturers may sell.
“Why would I pay $50 for a couple trucks I can put on a flatbed, when someone on the internet can make the same thing and sell them for a couple dollars?” Schultz said.
Although the society does participate in local train shows, local enthusiasts may be able to do more than just admire the society’s layouts.
Something Schultz said he wants to try is a series of modules that can be distributed and then incorporated into a larger layout, giving newcomers a chance to make something historical or fantastic while introducing them to the hobby.
“So long as the tracks connect on each side, you can do whatever you want,” Schultz said.
The society usually meets on the fourth Monday of each month, and there are no dues required for membership.
For more information on the organization, visit the “Buhl Model Train Society” Facebook page or buhlmodeltrainsociety.com.
