When someone experiences cardiac arrest, it can happen anywhere — which is why a partnership of healthcare providers is preparing local organizations to respond quickly and potentially save lives.
According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, about 356,000 people across the United States experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, and nine out of 10 people die.
However, when a bystander intervenes immediately, the chances of survival double or triple.
To increase those chances of survival, a partnership of the Buhl Regional Health Foundation, AHN Grove City, Sharon Regional Medical Center and UPMC Horizon and Jameson Foundations is providing local nonprofit organizations with AEDs and the training to use them.
An AED, or Automated External Defibrillator, delivers an electric shock to people experiencing cardiac arrest, restoring the heart rhythm to normal, according to a press release.
Since AEDs can be expensive for local nonprofits to afford, the partnership is providing the devices and training to qualified applicants at no cost.
Kateri Linn, director of programming for Buhl Regional Health Foundation, said the partnership distributed an initial wave of 10 AEDs to earlier this year, including a new device that replaced an aging AED at the Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool prior to its summer season.
Another device went to St. Peter and Paul Evangelical Church, where church officials had previously wanted to get a couple AEDs due to the church's senior population but had difficulties budgeting for such a device.
"We're trying to have a breadth of different organizations that we can reach," Linn said.
Aside from the AED and training, applicants can receive "Hands Only CPR" training, also at no-cost.
Linn said the Hands Only CPR training was added based on suggestions from the three healthcare partners, since EMS professionals have shared that performing chest compressions while the AED is being prepared can increase the patient's chances of survival.
A second wave of 10 AEDs was ordered in March, but because of supply chain issues, Linn said the second wave of devices weren't received until last Friday.
Applications will be handled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once the current wave of AEDs is distributed, Linn said she could order more AEDs so long as there is a continued need in the community.
AHN Grove City President Dr. David Tupponce said the initiative was a "prime example" of the collaborative spirit among Mercer County's healthcare providers, and that AHN Grove City officials were pleased to have a role in providing training in the AEDs' use.
"I can think of no more valuable investment in this potentially lifesaving cause than to offer up the knowledge and expertise of our remarkable clinical staff to help ensure its success," Tupponce said.
Robert Rogalski, president of Sharon Regional Medical Center, said there are several examples throughout the Shenango Valley of people who survived because of accessible AEDs.
At the 2022 EMS Awards Banquet, Sharon Regional officials recognized a pharmacist from a local grocery store who used an accessible AED to save a patient's life. The patient who is alive today because of the pharmacist's actions was also recognized, Rogalski said.
"By partnering with the Buhl Regional Health Foundation on AED training, we can help ensure that people in Mercer County have speedy access to these life-saving devices in more locations throughout our community," Rogalski said.
Adam Nowland, executive director of the UPMC Horizon and Jameson Foundations, said that excellence in community health does not happen by accident. It requires "deliberate and visionary investment" in efforts that can save lives and give people access to resources and facilities necessary to stay healthy.
"This program is precisely such an investment and a testament to the desire of local healthcare organizations to invest in the people who live, work and travel within our region," Nowland said.
Providing the AEDs and training is done on a ZIP-code basis, depending on which healthcare provider an applicant is closer to.
However, one provider can fill in for another as-needed, and Linn credited the foundation's three partners for being so encouraging and supportive of each other in meeting the community's needs.
"It's been very exciting working together on a joint venture like this," Linn said.
Organizations that qualify for the programs include nonprofits with a 501c3 status, or those that operate under the fiscal sponsorship of a tax-exempt nonprofit, including schools, churches and public organizations within the Foundation's service area, the release states.
If there are any organizations that would like to apply for the AED program, applications can be submitted at https://buhlregionalhealthfoundation.org/programs/aed/.
