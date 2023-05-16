SHARON — When audiences stop by the ACTS MainStage this weekend for the premiere of "Bus Stop," they'll have a chance to enjoy a 1950s-era mixture of drama and comedy that has been years in the making.
The play will debut at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the ACTS MainStage, formerly Sacred Heart Church at 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon, Director Maria Petrella-Ackley said.
The play, written by playwright William Inge in 1955, tells the story of four passengers and a bus driver who become caught in a freak blizzard during a trip from Kansas City to Topeka.
The bus' occupants take shelter in a diner, and over the course of their four-hour layover, the audience learns more about the relationships among the characters — all of whom Inge based on real people, Petrella-Ackley said.
"It's an American classic," Petrella-Ackley said of the play. "The three most important things that Inge wrote about are people being lonely, making connections and love."
One of the bus' passengers is the cowboy Beau, played by Brandon Donaldson, who wants to marry aspiring singer Cherie, or "Cherry," as Beau refers to her, after only a single night together.
"He (Bo) saw her perform at a night club, and that one night is enough for him to think they're in love and should get married," Donaldson said.
Cherie meanwhile, played by Wendy Wygant, has no interest in marrying Beau and only wants to focus on her musical career.
"Cherie has her own plans, so this whole time she's just trying to get away from Beau," Wygant said.
Amidst this drama is the bus driver Carl, played by Michael Allenbaugh, who has no connection to the other characters' struggles aside from his relationship with the diner's owner Grace.
"He doesn't really care about any of the passengers. Carl's just there to drive the bus," Allenbaugh said.
The play was adapted into a film in 1956 starring Marilyn Monroe as Cherie, but Petrella-Ackley stressed that there are multiple differences between the film and the source material — which means people familiar with the film may be surprised with the play, she said.
"If you like the movie, that's fine, but if you see one version, it won't spoil the other," Petrella-Ackley said.
This upcoming performance will mark the first time in decades that "Bus Stop" has been performed locally, Petrella-Ackley said. The last local performance was in 1970 in Playhouse 600, formerly located in the First Presbyterian Church's fellowship hall.
The play's return was also delayed a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2020, ACTS officials were in the process of holding auditions when the play had to be cancelled, Petrella-Ackley said.
"Luckily ACTS decided to do the play again this year, and Anita asked me to direct," Petrella-Ackley said, referring to the show's producer, Anita Perman.
Wygant, Donaldson and Allenbaugh have been involved with previous ACTS productions over the years, although this will be the first time Donaldson and Wygant will be performing in the MainStage since its renovation from a church.
Allenbaugh did see some of the renovations first-hand, having performed a few minor tasks himself.
"It's breathtaking what they did here," Allenbaugh said.
The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21; 7:30 p.m. May 26; 7:30 p.m. May 27; and 2:30 p.m. May 28.
Tickets cost $20, and can be purchased at the door or ahead of time by visiting www.actsharpsville.org, or calling 724-813-4388, Perman said.
