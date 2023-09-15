WHEATLAND — Although known for his previous role as longtime state representative, Mark Longietti addressed a room of business and municipal officials Wednesday as Hermitage’s director of business and community development at a meeting to discuss the Wheatland-Hermitage merger.
Longietti — joined by other Hermitage city staff — led the meeting at Wheatland Municipal Building what Wheatland’s business community should expect when the borough merges into Hermitage on Jan. 1, 2024.
“Some things are going to change, other things are going to stay the same,” Longietti said.
Taxes are one example Longietti. Municipal property taxes will be significantly lower; Hermitage’s property tax rate in 5 mills, compared to Wheatland’s property tax rate of 24.75 mills. The Farrell Area School District’s property tax rate of 77.7628 mills will remain the same.
Another such change the merger would bring to Wheatland’s businesses is Hermitage’s $200 business license tax fee, which must be paid annually.
However, certain businesses are exempt from the fee, including manufacturers or businesses with $50,000 or less in gross revenues, Longietti said.
“If you’re exempt, then you’ll still have to file that exemption annually,” Longietti told the audience.
Hermitage Assistant City Manager Gary Gulla, who works in both city management and community and economic development, shared some of the resources that the city could bring to Wheatland’s businesses.
These include revolving loan fund programs for larger industries and smaller businesses, as well as Hermitage’s participation in the Shenango Valley Enterprise Zone and the nonprofit Penn-Northwest Development Corp. — both of which can provide additional funds for businesses, Gulla said.
Even the city’s social media presence and newsletter to residents can benefit local businesses.
“If your business is having a special or something like that, we can help promote it,” Gulla said.
Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson added that city officials can also help businesses when applying for state grants, and credited officials’ positive relationships with elected officials, from Longietti during his time as state representative to state Sen. Michele Brooks and Longietti’s successor, state Rep. Parke Wentling, with helping to secure state funding.
Tim Feeney, general manager of operations at Zekelman Industries, was among those present for Wednesday’s meeting, although Feeney said he had been in contact with Hermitage officials in the past regarding the upcoming merger. Zekelman owns Wheatland Tube Co.
Feeney said he did not expect any significant changes for Zekelman Industries after the merger took effect, and said city officials had done a “good job” communicating with Wheatland’s businesses.
“Anytime we’ve called the city, they’ve been very responsive and helpful with us,” Feeney said.
The meeting with Wheatland’s business representatives was followed that evening by a meeting with Wheatland’s residents to discuss the proposed zoning map, which was announced during a public meeting last month.
Both meetings Wednesday touched on similar topics, including the zoning map and taxes, but Longietti said the business meeting was called to inform Wheatland’s many businesses how they specifically would be impacted by the merger.
The city staff encouraged those in attendance to reach out after the meeting with any questions or concerns they may have.
