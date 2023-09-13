WHEATLAND — A pair of meetings gave the Wheatland community — including business leaders and local residents — a chance to weigh in on the upcoming merger with Hermitage.
Held at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Wheatland Borough Building, officials with the City of Hermitage gave a presentation on how the merger of Wheatland with Hermitage, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, will affect Wheatland's businesses.
Later at 6 p.m., Hermitage officials presented a proposed zoning map to Wheatland residents, illustrating how Wheatland could be incorporated into Hermitage's zoning districts.
Business officials and residents alike shared their questions and concerns, with topics of discussion ranging from the city's business license tax fee to areas zoned as "residential mixed use" on the proposed zoning map.
A complete story regarding the meetings will appear Friday in The Herald.
