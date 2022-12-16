HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Christmas has come early for dozens of kids thanks to the generosity of local businesses and community members.
“You’re only a kid once,” said Travis Scovill, owner of Travis’ Appliance Repair in Greenville.
This is the third year that Scovill and his business have spearheaded a holiday event that he hopes will create special memories for children and their families.
Folks are welcome to this evening’s festivities, which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brown’s Towing and Repair, 480 Mercer Road, Hempfield Township.
Kids through age 11 will be able to take home a gift, and many have already signed up, confirming that word about the event continues to spread with each year, Scovill said.
Pre-registration is not required, but families may send a message via Facebook with their child’s age and gender; visit the Facebook event page for “Meet with Santa Clause Sponsored by Travis’ Appliance Repair.”
The event has grown since the first one in 2020; Scovill wanted to bring a smile to people’s faces during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So that first year, he delivered toys by motor vehicle.
“We just drove all over the place,” he said of Mercer County.
That was a bit difficult to coordinate, so he teamed up with Brown’s in 2021, when about 150 kids participated.
Scovill is very thankful that they have donated use of their space to hand out presents and set up a winter wonderland.
“It turned out really nice,” he said of 2021.
New this year is a shed, bought by Brown’s, where kids will be able to visit with Santa, have their photo taken and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies.
He thanks the community for its support and donations this year — more than the past two years.
“Most of it is out of my own pocket,” Scovill said.
He starts buying toys in the summer and is on the lookout for clearance when he’s out and about.
The event was also held last weekend, and he looks forward to sharing more Christmas cheer.
