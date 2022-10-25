NEW WILMINGTON – The wares of a New Wilmington candy shop have been part of two special events recently.
Mona’s Chocolates joined other chocolatiers Saturday at the Pittsburgh Coffee and Chocolate Festival. More than 1,400 people attended the event, which supported Animal Friends of Washington County.
“It was hard work, making a lot of chocolate samples, but it was fun to meet everyone,” said Mona Moufid, Mona’s Chocolates owner. “Sometimes you need a little change from your everyday routine to jumpstart your business.”
Moufid then took part in the Lawrence County United Way Taste of the Town Monday at the New Englander in Neshannock Township. “It was nice to return as one of the local businesses to support our community,” she said.
The store’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.