SHARON – Gilbert’s Risk Solutions in downtown Sharon is part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group.
Each year since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, join forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. The selected “Best Practices” agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.
Lew Kachulis, president, states, “It is our continued goal to provide service beyond insurance. We are happy to be named A Best Practicing Agency. This award illustrates Gilbert’s commitment to servicing our clients, co-workers, and community.”
More than 2,600 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 282 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
The Best Practices Study was initiated by the Big “I” in 1993 as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies document the business practices of the highest-performing agencies and urge others to adopt similar practices.
