Wendell August Forge unveils ornament to honor, benefit Plum community following house explosion

PLUM, Pa. - Following the tragic event that took place in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood of Plum, Wendell August Forge is handcrafting an ornament to honor those who lost their lives and help those affected most.
Six people were killed and nearly a dozen homes could be lost because of the Aug. 12 event.
Wendell August Forge’s Director of Marketing, Erin Lewis, lives in the neighborhood and came up with the idea of the ornament. “It truly has been a heartbreaking time for our neighbors, but it has also been inspiring to see Plum — and the entire area— come together and rally around these families and this community,” Lewis said.
Lewis said several businesses, restaurants and food trucks have spent time in Rustic Ridge, feeding families and hosting events for the community. “I’ve been in awe of all the support we’ve seen flooding in. I think everyone here is incredibly grateful.”
As for the ornament, which features the words “Plum Proud,” 50% of the sales will go to the Rustic Ridge Family Fund to help those affected most by the explosion.
The ornaments will ship by Oct. 1 and can be purchased online at wendellaugust.com/plumproud.
