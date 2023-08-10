HERMITAGE – Death.
Explaining what that word means to children can be difficult. Getting the very young who had a parent or close loved one who perished to fathom that experience can be overwhelming, said Dr. Scott Baker, a Hermitage counselor.
“The little ones who think when their loved one dies believe that they’re going to come back,’’ Baker said.
That was among the missions at Camp Courage. The event, held daily last week at Buhl Park in Hermitage, hosted dozens of local children of various ages who had lost a close loved one.
Funded by the Buhl Regional Health Foundation, it was a collaboration among that non-profit organization, the Community Counseling Center of Mercer County, Highmark Caring Place and Buhl Park.
Activities were created to encourage kids to express their emotions, such as using chalk to draw on sidewalks. And a food hut with vegetable and fruit snacks promoted an overall health package.
“This is a place where whatever you’re feeling is OK,’’ said Kateri Linn, the health foundation’s director of programming.
Older children often have more complex emotions surrounding death – such as embarrassment
“They don’t want people to know about their situation,’’ Baker said. “They don’t want their identity to evolve around the loss of a loved one.’’
And at times a death may cause them to lash out to other, but they don’t realize it, he added.
Bringing out and dealing with emotions is a key to recovery.
“A lot of teens are shy,’’ said Brian Campbell, a mental health outpatient with Community Counseling. “Some feel lonely or by themselves with their grief. Interacting with other kids helps.’’
The opioid epidemic has taken a brutal toll among kids who lost a family member.
“We are seeing a lot of children who lost a parent or loved one from an overdose,’’ Baker said. “And sobriety is a big problem, too.’’
Informal group sessions help kids talk about their emotions among their peers. And that kindred spirit among kids is part of the healing process.
“They share and build that sense of community,’’ Campbell said.
