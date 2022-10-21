Even though October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local hospital officials say potential patients should be cautious about their health year-round.
Dr. Michael Cowher, director of UPMC Horizon and Jameson's breast program and associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, said one in eight American women will develop breast cancer.
However, only three to 10 percent of those cases come from a known hereditary cause, which is why early detection and awareness is so important.
"It is the most common female cancer, and we have very good treatments for it, but the outcomes frequently depend on how early we can start treating it," Cowher said.
Dr. Koula Coliadis, diagnostic interventional radiologist at Sharon Regional and Trumbull Regional medical centers, said that in addition to yearly mammograms, women should perform monthly self-breast examinations during menstruation.
This allows women to be aware of regular changes from hormones and take note of other changes that may be a sign something is wrong. Women should also check their armpit areas as well.
Symptoms of breast cancer include lumps or bumps, changes in skin, dimpling that looks like the skin of an orange, and inverted nipples or nipples with drainage, Coliadis said.
"Breast cancer is often painless, so a lot of women wait. They know there's something there, but they wait because it's not hurting," Coliadis said.
"Men are also at risk for breast cancer, so if a man feels a lump or there's something different in the size or the feel of their breast, that is something they should be aware of and speak with their doctor about."
According to UPMC's information, UPMC Horizon Greenville has done an average of about 3,000 mammograms annually over the last five years.
UPMC Specialty Care in Hermitage performs about 7,000 mammograms annually.
Through September of this year, there were about 2,200 screening mammograms at UPMC Horizon Greenville and about 5,000 screening mammograms and 1,300 diagnostic mammograms at UPMC Horizon's Hermitage location.
For the average American, discussions with a primary care physician should begin around the age of 40, with mammograms potentially annually or every two years, depending on someone's family history or personal risk, Cowher said.
"The sooner a breast cancer is detected, then that earlier stage can lead to better outcomes, better quality of life and better cosmetic outcomes," Cowher said.
At UPMC, Cowher said there is a multi-disciplinary team including surgeons, radiologists and physical therapists that work together to tailor a patient's treatment according to their needs.
For systematic treatments, patients may receive therapies such as hormone therapy or chemotherapy, while local therapies can include surgery or radiation.
Depending on the extent of the breast cancer, some patients can be back to work within one or two weeks, possibly even resuming their normal athletic or exercise activities within a month.
But, Cowher reiterated that a major factor in non-invasive therapies and speedy recoveries depends on how soon breast cancer is detected and a willingness on the part of patients to speak with physicians.
"There have been women who come in four or six months after they noticed something, and I find myself wondering if we could have offered less aggressive treatments had we had met months prior," Cowher said.
Allegheny Health Network, which has locations in Grove City and New Castle, will offer free cancer screenings later this year, according to a press release.
The cancer screenings, which will include mammograms, will be offered free to the public on Nov. 12 at AHN Grove City Hospital, 631 N. Broad St., Pine Township, and Dec. 10 at AHN Cancer Institute - Mayzon Health Center, 3124 Wilmington Road, Suite 203, New Castle.
For the New Castle event only, mammography for breast cancer screenings and low-dose lung cancer CT screening will be available at AHN's Wexford Health and Wellness Pavilion, 12311 Perry Highway, Wexford.
Registration for either session can be made by calling 412-359-6665. Registration for the Grove City session closes on Nov. 4, and for the New Castle session on Dec. 2.
The event is open to AHN and non-AHN patients. Health insurance is not required.
Dr. David Bartlett, chair of the AHN Cancer Institute, said institute officials were "thrilled" to expand their free monthly screening program to the New Castle and Grove City areas.
"Screening helps us detect cancers at its earliest stages, when it is most treatable, and we hope by expanding this program to new areas, more people will take advantage of this unique opportunity to be screened for a variety of cancers," Bartlett said.
