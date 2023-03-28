HERMITAGE — An upcoming car show this weekend will give visitors a chance to see cars, meet drivers, and enjoy other activities aimed at all ages — all of which will be offered free of charge.
The 51st annual Race/Drag Car Mall Show will be held in Hermitage from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday throughout the Shenango Valley Mall.
The show is co-sponsored by the Twin-State Auto Racing Club and O’Reilly Auto Parts, primarily O’Reilly’s Hubbard, Ohio, location.
While last year’s show had about 34 cars, this weekend’s event will feature at least 38 cars, from stock cars and sprint cars to soap box derby cars — a record for the Twin-State Auto Racing Club, according to information from the club’s board of directors.
Aside from the cars, drivers will be signing autographs from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Checkered flags that drivers can sign will be provided to children at no cost.
There will also be a promoter’s night at 7 p.m. Saturday, where representatives from different tracks will share information on the upcoming seasons and track specials. Other attractions will include a basket auction, a 50/50 raffle, and vintage racing films.
For children in attendance, Matchbox races will be held throughout the weekend. Kids can either bring their own Matchbox cars, or cars will be provided, according to the board’s information.
For more information on the show or the club, visit the “Twin State Auto Racing Club” on Facebook. The club will also have a booth open during the show in front of JCPenney inside the mall.
