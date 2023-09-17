SHARPSVILLE – Over 100 cars and 300 spectators came to the first fundraisers leading up to Sharpsville’s 150th anniversary, the Sesquicentennial Car Show.
“Sharpsville never does anything small,” Cathy Womer, the Sharpsville treasurer and council member, said. “I wanted this to be a small show but people in the community kept calling me and turning it into this.”
“I just want to bring the community together and that’s what we have done here,” Wormer said. “I also want to make whatever we can for the borough.”
They generated their funds by selling tickets for the event at $10 and they had several raffle baskets for people to enter.
They also had a row of vendors and food as well as live music playing, including an acapella singing by Nolan Lapikas and Alexandira Marchetto.
The fundraiser is the first of what will be several fundraisers culminating in a festival to celebrate the anniversary for the borough.
Ty Kohler can be contacted at tkohler@alliednews.com.
