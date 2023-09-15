SHARPSVILLE — Despite being a small town, Sharpsville doesn’t do anything small — and organizers say the whole community is rallying behind the Sesquicentennial Car Show Sunday.
The car show will be from noon to 4 p.m. at Sharpsville Plaza, 62 E. Shenango St. There is a $10 entry fee.
Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. Dash plaques will be offered for the first 25 people who register, Cathy Womer said.
Womer and co-chair Lori Rollinson are part of a 10-person committee organizing the car show, which will raise funds toward the borough’s 150th anniversary celebration.
The borough’s anniversary will be celebrated on Saturday,June 22, 2024, and will feature a parade and other festivities. It will be preceded by a series of community events and fundraisers, beginning with Sunday’s car show.
“This is going to be our first kickoff leading up to the borough’s 150th, so we wanted it to be real big,” Womer said of the car show.
The show will feature vehicles of all kinds — cars, Jeeps, Corvettes, Sharpsville’s 1939 fire truck, and anything someone thinks is “neat,” Womer said.
Plaques will be awarded for categories including “Best GM,” “Best Ford,” “Oldest Vehicle,” “Best Jeep,” “Best Mopar,” “Best Corvette,” and “City’s Choice.”
However, Sunday’s car show will feature more than cars.
There will be 15 vendors selling various items, including Stigliano Designs, MamaPug Crafts and Elevated Martial Arts. For visitors looking to a bite to eat, there will be 10 food vendors, including Galaxy Snax and La Palma Family Mexican Restaurant.
While the car show will be set up throughout the plaza’s parking lot, Womer said the vendors selling crafts and goods will be arranged under cover along the plaza’s storefronts. The food vendors will be in a grassy area nearby.
There will be a basket auction, with over 40 baskets provided by “everyone” in the community, including local businesses, groups and individuals, along with music provided by the DJ, “Dean,” Womer said.
Since the plaza’s parking lot will be occupied by the car show, visitor parking will be available at First Presbyterian Church, Alfredo Insurance Agency, Joni’s Hair Salon, Hornak Sales and Services, and the former car wash near Sharpsville VFW Post 6404.
Golf carts will be available to transport people who may have difficulty walking from their vehicle to the car show itself, Womer said.
Although car shows have been held in Sharpsville before, Womer credited the committee members and the community with coming together to make the car show possible — from Sharpsville’s football team and band to the many different businesses and the borough government.
“The borough’s been behind this 100 percent,” Womer said. “The maintenance director, the police department — they’re all making sure we have everything we need.”
To register early call Womer at 724-699-2367. As of Tuesday, about 20 people had registered, she said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.