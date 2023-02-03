COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP – Without even a hint of a grimace, Lucas Canon pushes a heavy-duty ratchet to tighten the hub plate on a truck.
“A truck can really vibrate,’’ Canon explained. “The hub plate helps prevent wear on the bearings.’’
The junior at Sharpsville High School was among the 14 students at the Mercer County Career Center who won gold medals at the recent District-10 SkillsUSA Championships competition.
Held recently at the New Castle School of Trades and Lawrence County Area Vocational-Technical School, vocational students throughout Northwestern Pennsylvania competed in their respective skills.
Canon won in diesel equipment technology.
Competing is fun. But it’s also designed as a learning experience.
“The students take the competition seriously,’’ Tony Miller, MCCC’s administrative director said. “It’s their Super Bowl. They practice over and over again for the competition.’’
With around 460 students, MCCC draws from local school districts for those seeking a vocational career. They attend a half day at the career center and the other half at their home high school.
SkillsUSA is a nationwide program featuring vocational competition among students.
Gold medalists at MCCC will compete for the state championship in Hershey in April. Winners there will head to the national championship held in Atlanta in June.
There’s a wide variety of skills included in the high school competition. Aida George, a senior at Hickory High School who is studying cosmetology at MCCC, won in the nail care category.
Cosmetology wasn’t a life-long dream, George said.
“In my freshman year I really got into it,’’ she said.
Studying cosmetology has allowed her to explore a hidden talent.
“I like to think I’m an artist,’’ George said. “I want to go to Hollywood and work on famous celebrities.’’
There can be multiple categories of competition within one field of study. For example, multiple students in culinary class competed in cake decorating and restaurant service.
Curriculum at the school deals with real events. In culinary class, students are shown how food costs have skyrocketed, Chef Paul Pryborowski, MCCC’s culinary teacher said.
“It’s challenging to keep up with market prices,’’ Pryborowski said.
Chase Hostetler, a senior at Lakeview High School, was part of the winning Team Works competition where multiple students work together with their respective talents. For Hostetler, it was carpentry.
“I like too build things,’’ he said.
There’s also an outreach program at MCCC. The carpentry class is building a huge set for an upcoming Lakeview High School theatrical production.
“We’re building it so that it can be disassembled, taken to the school and be reassembled again,’’ Jason Powers, MCCC’s carpentry instructor. said.
Other students at the school won silver and bronze medals.
In technology, Grove City High School senior Zane Hanby captured silver in internet working and Sharpsville High School senior Tyler Schenker won a silver in information technology service.
Both students had an early yearning for the computer world.
“I built my own computer before I came here,’’ Schenker said.
For Hanby, it was computer recreation.
“When I was little I always wanted to play computer games,’’ he said.
MCCC is much further ahead than a technology school Hanby toured.
“The technology school had super-outdated equipment,’’ he said. “Here everything is pretty modern.’’
At its heart, MCCC is about training skills for students to get a job in their field. A tight labor has created shortfalls in lots of areas.
Mechanic jobs are going begging at services stations, car dealerships and trucking companies nationwide.
“I don’t know of anyone in this field within 20 miles who isn’t looking for a mechanic,’’ Jacob Toth, MCCC’s diesel mechanic teacher said. “If somebody wants a job in this field, it’s there.’’
Canon already has a part-time. He works at Zero Error Racing in Sharpsville. The company is best known for machine parts for race cars.
For his future, Canon is eyeing a diesel mechanic career.
“I want to take what I’ve learned and go big with it,’’ he said.
