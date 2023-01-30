HERMITAGE — As fifth-grader Charlotte Burk emerged from the bounce house, she was quickly followed by another group of students who excitedly scrambled through the house’s obstacles before rolling onto a safety mat at the end.
The bounce house, which seemed to be a hit among the students, was just one of the several activities available Monday morning at St. John Paul II Elementary School in Hermitage.
The different activities students could enjoy included a bounce house, an obstacle course, a ring-tossing game, a ball-tossing game, a hit-the-can game, face painting and popcorn — with the bounce house being Burk’s favorite.
“You can race against your friends in it,” Burk said.
The carnival Monday was the kickoff event for Catholic Schools Week, which sixth-grade teacher and organizer Vanessa Kuczynski said was a series of days dedicated to appreciating different things.
Monday was the day to appreciate the school’s students, hence the carnival, followed by a day to appreciate the community, a day to appreciate the nation, a vocation day, and finally a day to appreciate the teachers and staff on Friday, Kuczynski said.
Each day’s events are unique to the topic, so while Monday featured a carnival, Kuczynski said vocation day would feature priests and nuns talking to the students about their jobs.
“On Friday, we end early, so it’s a little easier for the staff,” Kuczynski said.
Monday’s carnival was a first for the school this year, which Director of Enrollment Nicole Penny said came after some discussion involving Kuczynski and the school’s PTO.
Although there had been similar games and events held on student-appreciation days in the part, there had never been anything done on the scale of Monday’s carnival, which Penny said was received positively by the students.
“We could do this again,” Penny said of the carnival.
Burk said she enjoyed the carnival, and that she in-turn appreciated the teachers and other staff who made the carnival possible.
“They told us about it Thursday, and some more on Friday, but we didn’t know it would be this big,” Burk said of the carnival.
Aside from the enjoyment of students in pre-K through sixth grades, some of the upperclassmen from Kennedy Catholic Middle/High School got to participate as well, Penny said.
The high school students helped oversee the different activities, giving them the chance to both earn some service hours toward graduate while building relationships with the younger students.
“A lot of our high schoolers work with the little kids through other events like our sports camps in the summer, so a lot of these students get to really know each other,” Penny said.
Among those high school students was senior Princess Ochweri, who helped oversee a game where students tried to toss balls in cups.
For Ochweri, the carnival was a “trip down memory lane” since she had previously attended St. John Paul II Elementary.
Ochweri had also previously worked during some of the school’s summer programs, including the basketball and dance line camps, so the carnival gave her a chance to reconnect with some of the students she’s met in the past.
“It’s been a lot of fun today,” Ochweri said.
