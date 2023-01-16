BROOKFIELD — As a young child during the era of Martin Luther King Jr., the Rev. Michele Askerneese remembered seeing the civil rights leader on television — often being arrested for minor offenses such as loitering.
Although these frequent arrests on trumped-up charges were done to paint King as a criminal, Askerneese said such efforts failed to take hold among her and her family.
“I couldn’t reconcile him as a criminal or a lawbreaker, because in my household, he was a hero,” Askerneese said of King.
Now the senior pastor of The Valley Church in Hermitage, Askerneese was asked to be the guest speaker for the Shenango Valley Urban League’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Day Breakfast, held Monday morning in Tiffany’s Banquet Center in Brookfield.
When speaking about King’s work with the civil rights movement, Askerneese compared King to Jesus and his disciples, specifically referring to the verses in Matthew 12:1 — when Jesus and his disciples stopped to pick and eat grain on a Sunday.
The act caused Jewish authorities to brand Jesus and his disciples as lawbreakers, and Askerneese reflected on how King and other civil rights leaders were often branded as lawbreakers in their pursuit of racial and social justice.
“King took a stand against Jim Crow and the laws that were enacted to oppress Blacks,” Askerneese said.
Similar lawbreakers have been seen throughout history, from the leading Protestant reformer Martin Luther to more recent figures like Colin Kaepernick and George Floyd.
Even today, Askerneese said Black fathers must talk to their sons about being stopped by police and doing whatever police officers ask to ensure their sons return home safe.
Aside from the guest speaker, the event also included presentations by local school students, who spoke on the importance of King and his work, and the urban league’s Minority Entrepreneur Spotlight.
This year’s honoree was Kieran Davis, the creator of ContagiousCo, a clothing brand that helps promote the important of self-love and mental health.
Dr. Erin Houston, president and CEO of the Shenango Valley Urban League, said this marked the fourth year the urban league held its Minority Entrepreneur Spotlight, recognizing minority entrepreneurs who also give back to their community.
Davis spoke briefly about his life and his business. He stressed the importance of making “self-love contagious,” and helping to break the stigma regarding mental health and seeking help when needed.
“Vulnerability is a strength. It’s not a weakness,” Davis said.
Houston offered the closing remarks for the event and recognized multiple people in the audience, from elected officials to urban league board members.
Among those recognized was Dr. Theodore Yarboro Sr., whom Houston credited as one of the founders of the Shenango Valley Urban League, and her predecessor at the urban league, former president Michael Wright.
Representatives from the Shenango Valley Ministerial Association presented Houston with a monetary donation to continue funding the urban league’s programs in the community.
Houston also reflected on how, because of King’s actions and the civil rights movement, she was able to enjoy many freedoms not afforded to many Black people during King’s era, such as the freedom to attend schools or restaurants with people of different races.
These improvements show the change King brought to “the South, the North and the world,” as well as a reminder to continue King’s work toward justice and equality today.
“We need to continue carrying that torch forward,” Houston said.
