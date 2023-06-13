MERCER — A Sandy Lake man, facing charges in multiple cases, remains in Mercer County Jail and will see at least one of those cases continued into next year.
Bryan Wendell Stutzman, 55, is charged with unlawful contact with a minor relating to sexual offenses and contact or communication with a minor relating to sexual abuse.
According to court documents, Mercer County Common Pleas Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr. recently issued a continuance in Stutzman’s case until June 2024. Stutzman was confined to Mercer County Jail as of Tuesday evening.
The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 14, 2022, when Lt. Gary Weaver, of the Bridgeport (W.Va.) Police Department and a member of a task force that investigates sex trafficking involving children contacted Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County.
Weaver told state police he was contacted by Stutzman, using the username “Boots20028,” on Dec. 16, 2021, through the site Meet24, while Weaver was posing as a 14-year-old girl named “Brit.”
When told “Brit” was a 14-year-old girl, police said the conversation turned sexual and Stutzman attempted to solicit intercourse and sexual images from “Brit.” Stutzman identified himself as “Bryan,” a 53-year-old man from Pennsylvania.
Stutzman asked for a cell phone number, and the conversation continued via texting, with Stutzman again asking for photos and giving advice on how the images could be hidden from the girl’s parents.
Bryan sent two photos of himself.
Weaver subpoenaed Meet24 records to obtain more information about Bryan, who was identified via a Facebook profile for “Bryan Stutzman.”
The connected IP address belonged to Stutzman, and state police confirmed his home address.
State police visited Stutzman at his home on Jan. 24, 2022, where he confirmed his cell number but noted it wasn’t working and he got rid of it.
Stutzman is also facing similar charges in two separate cases from earlier this year.
In the second set of charges, which were filed Monday, Stutzman is charged with criminal attempted rape of a child, criminal attempted statutory sexual assault, criminal attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, criminal solicitation of photographs, film or depictions on the computer of a sex act that knowingly or permitting the involvement of a child, unlawful contact with a minor relating to sexual offenses, unlawful contact with a minor relating to sexual abuse of children, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors, and criminal attempted indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age.
According to the criminal complaint, state police were dispatched at 3:54 p.m. May 28, to Granthem’s Landing Restaurant in New Lebanon.
Police were dispatched after they were contacted by an Indiana-based organization named Bikers Against Predators, which was filming an interaction between Stutzman and Bikers Against Predators member Robert Bloom through Facebook Live.
A state police trooper arrived at the scene shortly afterward where he detained, identified and released Stutzman.
Bloom provided state police with information collected by Bikers Against Predators, revealing Stutzman had previously communicated with three fictitious girls, identified as 11-year-old “Lexi,” 12-year-old “Gabby,” and 13-year-old “Kate.”
Police said Stutzman began communicating with “Kate,” on May 22 and when informed she was 13 years old, Stutzman responded with “it is k baby.” Stutzman sent four photos of himself that captured his face, and asked “Kate” for images of her in her underwear.
On May 23, Stutzman began communicating with “Gabby” and sent multiple sexual messages, including a request to have sex with “Gabby” in the back seat of a car. Stutzman also recommended they meet at “grandthems restaurant.”
Stutzman asked “Gabby” if she was a cop, and that he had previously gotten caught contacting a minor through texting when that minor turned out to be an undercover cop.
When “Gabby” said she was not a cop and “almost 13,” Stutzman said he loved girls her age and asked her for a naked picture. Stutzman later gave “Gabby” his Pennsylvania address and a photo that captured his face.
On May 26, Stutzman began communicating with “Lexi,” making multiple sexual comments including a desire to kiss her and have sex with her. Stutzman asked if she was an undercover cop, and sent four images of himself that captured his face.
On May 28, Stutzman texted a picture of Granthem’s Landing Restaurant to “Gabby” and asked if she was on her way. Shortly afterward, Bloom saw Stutzman at the location and confronted him.
Stutzman admitted to telling “Gabby” she would lose her virginity in the backseat of a car, and that he did not believe her to be any age other than 12 years old. Stutzman also admitted to having sexually graphic communications with two additional females aged 11 and 13.
In the third case, also filed Monday, Stutzman is charged with criminal solicitation of statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on a person less than 16 years of age, criminal solicitation of indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor relating to sexual offenses, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility, and criminal solicitation of photographs, film or depictions on a computer of a sex act knowingly or permitting the involvement of a child.
According to the criminal complaint, police were contacted June 6, by Courtney Survello involving Stutzman having inappropriate conversations with a fictitious 15-year-old girl named “Abby.”
Survello sent police 24 screenshots of Stutzman’s conversations with “Abby” starting on May 17, through the site Meet24. Stutzman used the username “JACKFROST22” and proceeded to text “Abby” after he was provided a cell number.
When “Abby” told Stutzman she was only 15, Stutzman said he didn’t want to get into trouble but proceeded to tell her he would “love to have sex with u if u don’t mind.” Stutzman sent “Abby” a picture that captured his face and made multiple other sexual comments.
Stutzman said he was glad “Abby” had her own phone so that “Abby”’s mother couldn’t see who she was calling or texting. Stutzman also asked “Abby” to send naked photos of herself.
Stutzman appeared before District Judge Douglas E. Straub regarding the two cases Monday for his preliminary arraignment. Stutzman will appear before Straub for his preliminary hearing on June 21.
NOTE: All defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
