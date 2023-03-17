GROVE CITY — Charges of providing alcohol to minors were held to Common Pleas Court for the headmaster of a private Grove City school.
A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for Sidney F. Henriquez, 53, of Grove City, with District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township.
Henriquez, who is on administrative leave from Grove City Christian Academy, was charged Feb. 13 by Grove City police with corruption of minors and two counts of selling or furnishing alcohol to minors.
The incident in question happened at a New Year’s Eve party at his home, where he reportedly gave whiskey to two teenagers, ages 16 and 17.
Charges were held to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas, where he’s set to be arraigned on May 16 by Judge Ronald D. Amrhein.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
