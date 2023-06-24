SHARON – Getting canned often means the end of a career. But for employees at a new local business, it’s a great start.
Castle Canning’s local employment rolls are expected to soar from the current 53 to between 85 and 110 by year’s end, said Guy Blume, who started the food processing company in 2020.
“And we expect to do that over the next six months,’’ Blume said.
Castle Canning has invested between $25 million to $28 million in its local operations. The company cooks most of its food, such as soups, chili, apple sauce and spaghetti sauce.
Because it makes its own products, Castle Canning can change recipes to suit its needs — and the needs of its customers.
“A lot of our canned goods are lower in sodium and lower in sugar,’’ Blume said.
The company — which started out with a food processing plant on Old Pittsburgh Road in Shenango Township, Lawrence County — established a food canning operation in January at the 58,000-square-foot former Goldstein’s Furniture warehouse on Vine Avenue in Sharon’s North Flats.
Castle Canning opened offices and production at a site on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Farrell, which also produces “frozen trays,’’ an industry term that basically means TV dinners. The Farrell location serves as the home for “Heartfelt Distribution,” which provides food to organizations that help serve people and communities in need of food relief.
The company will continue to keep its salsa production at the Lawrence County location, Blume said.
While other businesses complain about a slack workforce, Blume said it hasn’t been a problem for Castle Canning.
The reason? An attractive $16.50-an-hour starting salary.
“It’s about the money,’’ he said. “People need to make a livable wage.’’
Now 51, the Alliance, Ohio, native has a long history in the food processing industry.
At 18 he began working for Fresh Mark, a meat processor based in Salem, Ohio, best known for its Sugardale line of ham and other meats.
After six years, he moved to Detroit to work at IBP’s food processing plant. IBP is owned by Tyson, a giant food providing company.
It was a unique experience and then some.
A huge number of the plant’s employees were on a prison work-release program, Blume said. They were required to pass through a metal detector before entering the plant.
“I was probably the youngest manager ever for that kind of plant,’’ he said with a smile. “They couldn’t find anyone else to take the job.’’
By the way, the legend that half of all the corned beef consumed in the U.S. is on St. Patrick’s Day is true, Blume said.
“We had to prepare for that months ahead of time,’’ he added.
From there he worked in Chicago for OSI Group, also a food processor. But as the years passed, Blume felt ready to plunge into business for himself.
“It’s a huge row to hoe,’’ he said.
Blume said he owns 20 percent of Castle Canning, with the remainder owned by 100 or so investors.
As he was looking to branch out, Blume initially looked at office space in Brookfield and a former cottage cheese plant in Kinsman, Ohio, for the food processing plant. But those plans didn’t materialize, forcing him to begin the search again.
Blume credited Sharon businessman Jim Landino in attracting the company to the Shenango Valley.
“He and his friends were a big help in getting us to Sharon,’’ Blume said.
Another big factor was a plentiful water supply available through Aqua Pennsylvania, as well as Sharon’s excess sewage-treatment capacity.
“When you make things like soups and chili, it takes a lot of water,’’ he said. “And then once in the can it has to be cooled down, which also takes a lot of water.’’
With its Sharon high-speed canning line, the company can pump out one semi-truck load – about 40,000 pounds – an hour. For July alone the business will produce 480,000 pounds of baked beans.
Another eye-popping number: The sole production line is operating at only 16 percent capacity, Blume said.
“We have plenty of room for future growth,’’ he said.
By the start of 2025, the company’s sales could hit $150 million, he said.
While the company produces its own brand products, such as spaghetti sauce, it is heavily focusing on private-brand labels. This is where a retailer, such as a supermarket or restaurants, gets its product produced by a third-party but sells it under its own brand name.
There’s no thought of competing with major national brands, Blume said.
“We’re going to stick with our market,’’ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.