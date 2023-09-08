HERMITAGE – A flick of a finger can dent a regular, razor-thin aluminum soda can, Dharma Maddala said.
Then with a grimace and his arm muscles bulging, Maddala squeezes a can just off CCL Container’s Hermitage production line. It generates a small ripple in the metal.
“That’s what it takes to dent one of our bottles,’’ Maddala, the plant’s director of operations said. “Our bottles are the strongest in the world.’’
There’s no Guinness world records for that claim – yet. But the roughly 100,000-square-foot plant is stronger as it added a new production line to replace an older model.
“It’s almost double the production from the other line,’’ Maddala.
CCL’s Hermitage plant produces aluminum aerosol cans and aluminum beverage bottles for consumer products ranging from suntan lotion to beer.
“Our product is something everyone uses in their life,’’ Trent Toy, a plant machine operator. He also is president of International Union of Electrical Workers Local 88648, which represents production workers at the plant.
This is a colossal line that had to be delivered in sections. To hold its massive weight, a new shop floor with eight-foot-thick reinforced concrete had to be constructed.
Maddala declined to give a price tag on the new line. But six years ago the plant installed a new $86 million line, which could be a clue for the cost of this newest line.
The German company producing the equipment assembled much of the line – but not all.
“We did all of the electrical and water lines,’’ Larry Garczewski, a plant maintenance worker and Local 88648’s chief steward, said.
Run with advanced computer software, the line’s production didn’t begin by simply pushing the start button.
“This is modern technology and a lot of training had to happen,’’ Maddala said.
CCL made other upgrades elsewhere. Products produced at the Hermitage plant start out with a bland circular slug of aluminum. The sizes vary based on the bottle being produced. The can is extruded from the slug.
Two years ago, the company created its own aluminum slug plant in Clinton, N.C.
“We control that entire process now,’’ Maddala said.
Each can goes through a variety of stations such as a high-powered washing and painting.
There’s multiple quality checks in production, from the machines who let operators know when something is wrong to employees’ naked eyes. But cans also are pulled from the line every half hour to undergo testing in the plant’s laboratory.
Defective cans are tossed in a recycling bin.
The last piece of work is placing the aluminum cans in packages ready for shipping. Beverage producers with their own bottle lines can rely on standard sizes rolling off the line.
It’s not that easy for CCL, John Salvatore, an machine operator who also is Local 88648’s treasurer.
“We’re more of a specialty company when it comes to cans,’’ Salvatore said. “We make a lot of different shapes, so we inspect them carefully.’’
In December, the plant will prepare for another similar line that’s expected to be in production next September.
Local 88648 represents 248 production workers at the plant, which was built in the mid-1980s. When adding office staff, employment hits around 300.
Like many manufacturers CCL is begging for shop workers and there’s openings for 17 spots. The company and workers will train new employees.
“It takes two to three months of basic training,’’ Toy said. “And then about a year to understand the entire process.’’
One of CCL’s newest products is an aluminum wine bottle. And Maddala never misses a chance to promote.
“Nobody in the world has done this,’’ he said.
