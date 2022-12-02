MERCER – Hot cocoa wasn’t the only thing that warmed up attendees at Friday night’s annual Christmas gala in Mercer.
“We are so lucky,’’ Karen Watson, Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce’s office administrator said. “The temperature rose as the day went on.’’
The chamber’s annual “Christmas in the Square’’ had all the glitz of entertainment, food and a mix of Christmas magic.
Along with Santa Claus arriving on a Mercer East End Volunteer Fire Department truck and the lighting of the Christmas tree, there were singers from Mercer High School and craft activities for kids.
Other than a single food truck virtually everything at the celebration was free. and that included parent being able to take a photo of their kids with Santa.
“We wanted to make this affordable for families,’’ Watson said.
Eight merchants banded together for raffles and The Academy of Dance Anatomy hosted a brief dance show.
One thing missing from this and other events over the past six months was a welcomed relief: There was no talk of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not saying people aren’t getting it anymore,’’ said Sherilynne Latimer, owner of Simply Vintage, a gift antique and decor store in Mercer. “But the sense among everyone is the worst is over.’’
And there’s something else in this holiday celebration, Latimer said. Showing that joy can come out of rough times is the responsibility of the current generation.
“We need to carry this on to our children and childrens’ children,’’ she said.
