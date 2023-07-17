SHARPSVILLE — A building used by Sharpsville will be demolished later this year, ending more than a century of use.
The building, an aging, red-brick garage now used by the borough’s public works department, was built in 1898, according to a white keystone used in the garage’s construction.
Sharpsville’s water authority occupied the garage for the next 111 years, until Sharpsville began purchasing water through Aqua Pennsylvania in 2009, borough Manager Ken Robertson said.
After that, the public works department used the building, but Robertson said the building has continued to deteriorate over the years and needs to be replaced.
To that end, borough council voted to demolish the building and awarded the contract bid of about $20,000 to Rudzik Excavating at its July 12 meeting. Council members present — with Vice President Patricia Cardwell absent — approved the motion unanimously.
During the meeting, borough Engineer Matthew Harper of The EADS Group said the bids received ranged from $20,000 to $25,000, with Rudzik submitting the lowest bid.
The demolition will be paid for with borough funds, Robertson said.
Rudzik Excavating is expected to demolish the garage within the next couple months, with plans to build a new garage in its place afterward. The construction bid will likely be awarded by borough council later this year, Robertson said.
The garage, also referred to as the “lower garage,” currently stores one of the borough’s 10-ton dump trucks, a street sweeper and a sewer jet trailer, along with other equipment.
A newer building located to the east of the lower garage serves as the main public works garage, Robertson said.
However, borough officials have not forgotten the lower garage’s historic significance. Robertson said there are plans to preserve some of the building’s history — particularly the white keystone that says “1898,” which could go to a local organization such as the borough or Sharpsville Historical Society.
“I think it would be good to preserve that. We need to remember the past,” Robertson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.